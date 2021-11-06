Thornton helps JMU roll to 51-14 win over Campbell

HARRISONBURG — “There he is, there he is,” an astute fan shouted from the Bridgeforth Stadium stands in the second quarter of JMU’s bout with visiting Campbell.
What caught the fan’s eye was the speedy Kris Thornton, who had streaked free — again.
Thornton caught Cole Johnson’s eye, too, and the Dukes quarterback found Thornton for a 36-yard gain deep into Campbell territory.
Thornton, one of JMU’s dangerous deep play threats, was in prime form against the Camels of the Big South. He tied the third-ranked Dukes’ single-game receiving touchdown record in the first half alone, then broke it late, helping JMU snag a 51-14 homecoming victory in front of 23,571.
The 5-8, 180 pounder from Manassas finished with eight catches for 142 yards and four touchdown receptions, to break the program record. The previous JMU receiving touchdown record was three, which was attained six times, by four different players.
Thornton has been a favorite target of Johnson’s this season, entering the game with a team-high 51 catches. His 6.4 catches a game led the CAA as well heading into Saturday.
Johnson and Thornton found each other at the end of a quick scoring drive early in Saturday’s game, the beginning of Thornton’s big day. Thornton ran a hitch-and-go route, beating his man down the left sideline for a 25-yard score to put the Dukes (8-1) up 7-0.
Thornton’s second reception of the day was also for a touchdown, early in the second quarter. Running back Solomon Vanhorse, who has become almost exclusively a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield for JMU, put the Dukes at Campbell 2 yard line with a 23 yard catch and run.
Two plays later, Johnson hit Thornton on a screen to push JMU to a 17-7 lead with 13:43 to play before the half.
Thornton’s 36-yard grab came on JMU’s next drive, and got the Dukes to the Campbell 11. But that drive stalled, ending in a Johnson sack before Ethan Ratke (Atlee) converted on a 32-yard field goal.
But, coming off a JMU fumble recovery — forced by Josh Sarratt on a sack of Campbell (3-6) quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and recovered by Jalen Phelps — Thornton once again outran his man in one-on-one coverage.
And Johnson again took advantage, hitting him in stride in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. JMU led 27-7 at halftime.
Thornton broke the touchdown record late, with 2:15 to play, on a 5-yard snag from backup quarterback Billy Atkins.
JMU also got second-half touchdowns from Johnson, on an 8-yard run, and from Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) on a 45-yard reception on which he skirted wide open. Ratke finished with three field goals total.
Running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. went down with an apparent left leg injury late in the second quarter, a hit to an already thinned running back corps. JMU is already without backs Percy Agyei-Obese, Kaelon Black and Austin Douglas due to injury.
Elsewhere in the league, William & Mary (6-3, 4-2) fell 24-3 at Delaware (5-4, 3-3) and Villanova (7-2, 5-1) beat Elon (4-5, 3-3) 35-0. So the Dukes and Wildcats are the lone teams left with just one loss in CAA league play, each 5-1. Villanova holds the tiebreaker because it beat JMU last month.
JMU travels to play William & Mary next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Note: More than 100 JMU athletes locked arms on the sideline before Saturday's game in protest of the CAA upholding a bylaw blocking the school's programs from conference title contention moving forward due to JMU's exit for the Sun Belt. They were joined by the football players when the team took the field and chanted, "Let us play."
