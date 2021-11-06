Thornton helps JMU roll to 51-14 win over Campbell

HARRISONBURG — “There he is, there he is,” an astute fan shouted from the Bridgeforth Stadium stands in the second quarter of JMU’s bout with visiting Campbell.

What caught the fan’s eye was the speedy Kris Thornton, who had streaked free — again.

Thornton caught Cole Johnson’s eye, too, and the Dukes quarterback found Thornton for a 36-yard gain deep into Campbell territory.

Thornton, one of JMU’s dangerous deep play threats, was in prime form against the Camels of the Big South. He tied the third-ranked Dukes’ single-game receiving touchdown record in the first half alone, then broke it late, helping JMU snag a 51-14 homecoming victory in front of 23,571.

The 5-8, 180 pounder from Manassas finished with eight catches for 142 yards and four touchdown receptions, to break the program record. The previous JMU receiving touchdown record was three, which was attained six times, by four different players.

Thornton has been a favorite target of Johnson’s this season, entering the game with a team-high 51 catches. His 6.4 catches a game led the CAA as well heading into Saturday.