Three Dudley nominees announced; award for state's best college football player will be presented in April

The Dudley Award has resided in Charlottesville for the past three seasons. The next winner will have to wait a little while longer to hear his name called, though.

The award, which honors the best football player in the state each year, is traditionally given out in December.

However, this year, a number of state colleges are playing spring football seasons, leading to the decision to delay voting on the award until April, when all teams have had the opportunity to compete.

The Lanier Award for best small-college player also will be awarded at that time, and the Touchdown Club of Richmond will present its annual awards for players and coaches of the year.

The three state schools that played fall seasons have made their nominations.

UVA boasts the last three winners, with Micah Kiser taking the award in 2017, and Bryce Perkins winning back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

This year, the Cavaliers’ nominee is Charles Snowden, a senior linebacker who could have turned pro after his junior year, but opted for one more season with the Wahoos.