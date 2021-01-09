Three-pointers, hot second half fell VCU in 83-68 loss to Rhode Island

For the past four seasons, Rhode Island has been a thorn in VCU’s side that it has struggled to pull out.
VCU entered the day Saturday with 112 victories against Atlantic 10 opponents since it joined the league in 2012-13, the most of any school. But URI is the one school VCU has had a losing record against.
The trend continued on Saturday.
Despite the fact that URI has struggled with efficiency from deep this season, and despite the fact that VCU has, overall, defended the 3 as a high level, the 3 became URI’s weapon of choice Saturday.
The team connected on 8 of 14 attempts, helping it pull away for an 83-68 victory at the Siegel Center Saturday afternoon.
The VCU (9-3, 2-1 A-10) loss snapped the team’s win streak at seven. VCU has now lost four straight against URI, and nine of its last 10 overall. URI carries an 11-7 all-time advantage against VCU.
Bones Hyland led all with 24 points for VCU, including four 3s (4 of 11). KeShawn Curry added 11 points.
Freshman Ishmael Leggett helped URI (6-6, 2-3) grab control in the second half, with 7 points in the first 8:22. His seventh, a free throw at the completion of a 3-point play, gave URI a 5-point, 59-54, lead, before Richmodn native and former John Marshall standout Jeremy Sheppard scored on a layup off a steal to push the advantage to 7 at the 11:07 mark — URI’s largest lead at the time.
Later, Sheppard and Allen Betrand hit back-to-back 3s to expand the URI lead to 67-56. At that point, the game began to slip from VCU’s hands. It never got to closer than 9 the rest of the way.
In all, URI shot 48% in the second half. It went 3 of 7 from deep.
Fatts Russell led URI with 23 points, tying his season high, to go along with eight rebounds. Sheppard had a career-high 21 points, plus seven rebounds.
VCU and URI went mono a mono for the entire first half, down to the last second, though both teams had cold spurts and the final seven and a half minutes of the half were filled with fouls.
URI scored inside heavily early, but it was treacherous. On consecutive possessions in the early stages of the game, Hason Ward had a block, then KeShawn Curry and Vince Williams blocked back-to-back after a URI offensive rebound. Then, on the next Rhode Island possession, Corey Douglas recorded a block of his own, preceding a shot-clock violation.
VCU recorded seven blocks total in the first half, and finished with a season-high 11.
URI, in turn, turned to the outside shot down the stretch of the half. D.J. Johnson, Sheppard, Russell, Antwan Walker and Allen Betrand each connected. The team went 5 of 7 from deep in the half.
For VCU, Jamir Watkins, Hason Ward and KeShawn Curry were big as the half waned. Watkins hit a 3 with 4:25 to play to push VCU’s lead to 5, 30-25, its largest of the half.
Ward, a 6-9, 210 pounder, also showed off his mobility in driving to the basket for a dunk at the 3:11 mark, to make it 34-30.
KeShawn Curry scored on a short lay-in, off his own miss, to tie the game at 38 with about 36 seconds remaining.
URI’s Russell put his team up 3 with a pair of free throws afterward, but Watkins hit a turnaround baseline jumper at the halftime buzzer to tie it at 40.
The teams were called for a combined 26 personal fouls in the first half — 13 apiece. VCU went 13 of 17 at the line and Rhode Island 7 of 11.
VCU continues A-10 play at George Washington at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
