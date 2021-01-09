Three-pointers, hot second half fell VCU in 83-68 loss to Rhode Island

Later, Sheppard and Allen Betrand hit back-to-back 3s to expand the URI lead to 67-56. At that point, the game began to slip from VCU’s hands. It never got to closer than 9 the rest of the way.

In all, URI shot 48% in the second half. It went 3 of 7 from deep.

Fatts Russell led URI with 23 points, tying his season high, to go along with eight rebounds. Sheppard had a career-high 21 points, plus seven rebounds.

VCU and URI went mono a mono for the entire first half, down to the last second, though both teams had cold spurts and the final seven and a half minutes of the half were filled with fouls.

URI scored inside heavily early, but it was treacherous. On consecutive possessions in the early stages of the game, Hason Ward had a block, then KeShawn Curry and Vince Williams blocked back-to-back after a URI offensive rebound. Then, on the next Rhode Island possession, Corey Douglas recorded a block of his own, preceding a shot-clock violation.

VCU recorded seven blocks total in the first half, and finished with a season-high 11.

URI, in turn, turned to the outside shot down the stretch of the half. D.J. Johnson, Sheppard, Russell, Antwan Walker and Allen Betrand each connected. The team went 5 of 7 from deep in the half.