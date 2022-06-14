Three reasons Richmonders should pull for Celtics, one to root for Warriors

Richmonders who observe the NBA Finals with neutrality should be Celtics fans for a couple of reasons:

* Tony Dobbins, a Boston assistant coach who played at Virginia Tech and the University of Richmond.

* Jake Eastman, a Douglas Freeman High grad and a member of the Celtics’ basketball operations and scouting departments.

* Will Hardy, St. Christopher's Class of 2006, also is a Celtics assistant.

Originally from Mitchellville, Md., Dobbins, 40, was a Hokies reserve guard during the 1999-00 season before transferring to Richmond and becoming a high-impact player. Twice, Dobbins was named A-10 defensive player of the year (2003, 2004), and he scored 1,026 points in three seasons as a Spider.

Dobbins’ most memorable moment at UR came in 2004, when he hit a jumper in the lane at :01 to give Richmond a 69-68 win at No. 12 Kansas. He played professionally, primarily in Europe, before joining the Boston organization as a video aide. Dobbins was promoted to a Celtics assistant coach in 2020.

Eastman, 32 and the son of former UR great -- and ex-Celtics’ assistant -- Kevin Eastman, was a 1,300-point scorer at Freeman High and then a starter at Bradley University (2009-13). Jake Eastman has been with the Boston organization since 2013.

Hardy played at St. Christopher's and Williams College and joined the Celtics after time in the San Antonio organization.

On the other side is Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, a former Richmond star guard and ex-Brooklyn Nets coach recently named Charlotte Hornets coach.

Remain neutral with ESPN analyst Tim Legler, a J.R. Tucker High alum.