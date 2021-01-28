Three takeaways from Virginia Tech's 2021 football schedule

Can Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech football get back on track and even compete for a division title in 2021? The answer to that question figures to be evident very early.
The Hokies play ACC Coastal Division favorite North Carolina in their season opener on either Sept. 2 or 3, starting the season with a potentially pivotal matchup that figures to go a long way to determining how things end up in the standings.
The conference announced its 2021 slate on Thursday. The league will return to its typical format having two divisions with teams playing every team in its division plus two cross-over games with the other division and four non-conference games.
Notre Dame goes back to playing five games against ACC opponents after playing a full league schedule in 2020. That includes an Oct. 9 visit to Tech.
This will be the fourth straight year the Hokies – who went 5-6 last season – open with a conference game, and they’re 2-1 in those contests. Tech kicked off the 2018 season with a road win at Florida State. In 2019 they opened with a road loss at Boston College. This past year, with the ACC going to a conference-plus-one schedule model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hokies’ first game was a home win over North Carolina State.
Fuente, who went 19-8 his first two seasons at Virginia Tech, is just 19-18 the past three years. In 2019, the Hokies’ 15-year win streak against rival UVA ended and this past season, the team did not play in a bowl game for the first time in 28 years, opting out of a potential invitation.
The 2021 season figures to be a make-or-break year for Fuente, who has four years remaining on his extended contract but a manageable buyout figure of $7.5 if Tech were to fire him on or after Dec. 15, 2021.
Here are three takeaways from Tech’s 2021 schedule:
1) The opener figures to be big: With Heisman Trophy-hopeful Sam Howell back at quarterback, North Carolina certainly looks like the way-to-early team to beat in the ACC’s Coastal Division. But Mack Brown’s team has to replace a lot of the skill players around Howell, so the Hokies may catch a break facing them early, while they’re still finding themselves.
North Carolina beat Tech 56-45 this past season, with Howell throwing for three scores.
Virginia Tech returns plenty on defense, only losing three mainstay starters from last year’s unit.
The winner of this game stakes an early claim to being the divisional favorite and grabs a possibly crucial tie-breaker.
2) Tech needs a strong start: The Hokies play six of their first seven games at home at Lane Stadium, a run that includes potentially their three hardest contests – UNC, at West Virginia and Notre Dame.
Of course, the flipside of that is that they end the season playing four of their final five games on the road, including ending the regular season at rival Virginia. This is the first time since 1987, former coach Frank Beamer's first season with the team, that the Hokies end with a stretch like that.
Tech is just 4-6 on the road the past two years.
The Hokies have been good out of the gates under Justin Fuente. They’re 13-5 under him in the month of September, including a 4-1 mark in season openers.
3) The ACC went 0-6 in bowl games this past season, so the league figures to feel some pressure to perform in some of its early, marquee non-conference matchups, starting right away with Clemson and Georgia and Miami facing Alabama. In all, the league has 10 games against SEC opponents.
Tech has a pair of marquee non-league game, playing at West Virginia on Sept. 28 and hosting Notre Dame in October.
The Hokies and Mountaineers last met in 2017, a season-opener at FedEx Field that Tech won 31-24.
They played Notre Dame in 2019, losing 21-20 on the road.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber