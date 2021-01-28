Three takeaways from Virginia Tech's 2021 football schedule

Can Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech football get back on track and even compete for a division title in 2021? The answer to that question figures to be evident very early.

The Hokies play ACC Coastal Division favorite North Carolina in their season opener on either Sept. 2 or 3, starting the season with a potentially pivotal matchup that figures to go a long way to determining how things end up in the standings.

The conference announced its 2021 slate on Thursday. The league will return to its typical format having two divisions with teams playing every team in its division plus two cross-over games with the other division and four non-conference games.

Notre Dame goes back to playing five games against ACC opponents after playing a full league schedule in 2020. That includes an Oct. 9 visit to Tech.

This will be the fourth straight year the Hokies – who went 5-6 last season – open with a conference game, and they’re 2-1 in those contests. Tech kicked off the 2018 season with a road win at Florida State. In 2019 they opened with a road loss at Boston College. This past year, with the ACC going to a conference-plus-one schedule model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hokies’ first game was a home win over North Carolina State.