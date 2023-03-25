After a 5-4 start where things didn’t always look smooth on the court, the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team turned in a gem of a season with another trip to the NCAA tournament.

The Rams finished 27-8 and won the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles before falling to Saint Mary’s 63-51 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Albany, New York.

It was VCU’s third trip to the NCAA tourney in coach Mike Rhoades’ six seasons and the Rams’ 19th overall. VCU has been to the tournament 13 times since 2004.

Standout junior point guard Ace Baldwin was the known quantity coming into the season. The preseason first-team all-conference pick was surrounded by a group of sophomores taking on bigger roles, three transfers, a few veterans and several freshmen, and he and the Rams jelled while winning 22 of their final 26 games. They ranked in the Top 20 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions) with their trademark pressure defense.

Baldwin was named the A-10 player of the year and defensive player of the year – only the fourth player to win both awards. He averaged 12.7 points and ranked 15th nationally in assists per game (5.8) and 19th nationally in steals per game (2.23).

Forward Brandon Johns Jr., a graduate transfer from Michigan, and sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach were named third-team all-conference. Johns averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. DeLoach averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Rams also got contributions from sophomores Jayden Nunn (9.3 points), Jamir Watkins (9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Nick Kern Jr. (5.3 points), junior transfer Zeb Jackson (5.2 points) and senior transfer David Shriver (6.5 points), whose 3-point shooting and mustache made him a favorite of the Siegel Center crowd.