Through trying debut season, Virginia Tech's Justin Hamilton thrives in his new role

The next weekend, as the team prepared to play North Carolina State, Hamilton learned he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and missed what would have been his first game as the Hokies play-caller.

Hamilton lost his senses of taste and smell while battling the virus, coached defensive meetings over Zoom, had to watch Tech’s first two games – both victories – from home, and was forced to isolate in his bedroom, away from his wife and kids.

“During that time, it was probably the most useless that I’ve ever felt,” Hamilton said Tuesday during his first interview since being promoted nearly 11 months ago. “At home with a week-old son and two other children, I’m isolating to where they can’t be around me. They can’t be in the bedroom. So, I’m of no use to them and felt like I was of no use to the football team. So it was a tough time.”

Things didn’t get easier once Hamilton was cleared to return. His first game back, his unit was tasked with defending the high-scoring offense of North Carolina. Tech played without a number of defensive backs and a graduate assistant likened the staff’s limited defensive options to ordering off a fast-food dollar menu.

The Hokies fell 56-45, their first loss of the season and far from the debut Hamilton had hoped.