Through trying debut season, Virginia Tech's Justin Hamilton thrives in his new role

Brad Cornelsen’s debut as a play-caller could not have been scripted much better. His boss at Memphis, Justin Fuente, was ceding the duties to him when the Tigers had a loaded roster in 2015.
Things went smoothly, a fact Cornelsen, now Fuente’s offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, appreciates all the more having watched the dizzying array of obstacles his defensive counterpart with the Hokies, Justin Hamilton, has faced this year.
Hamilton became Tech’s defensive coordinator after last season. Since then, he’s seen spring practice wiped out by a pandemic, his wife has given birth to his third child, he tested positive for COVID-19, and his roster has been in a near-constant state of flux.
“I can’t imagine,” said Cornelsen. “It’s remarkable the composure he’s had through it all and his positivity, the whole works.”
If, from the outside looking in, the 38-year-old Hamilton’s meteoric rise from strength coach at NAIA Virginia Wise to being named the replacement for legendary coordinator Bud Foster at Power Five program Virginia Tech in just nine years appears easy, his debut season in that role has been anything but.
His wife went into labor eight days before the Hokies opened the season, sending Hamilton rushing out of a special teams meeting during the team’s mock game weekend and to the hospital. Having no overnight pack with him, he had to dip out briefly to pick up some clothes at a nearby Walmart.
The next weekend, as the team prepared to play North Carolina State, Hamilton learned he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and missed what would have been his first game as the Hokies play-caller.
Hamilton lost his senses of taste and smell while battling the virus, coached defensive meetings over Zoom, had to watch Tech’s first two games – both victories – from home, and was forced to isolate in his bedroom, away from his wife and kids.
“During that time, it was probably the most useless that I’ve ever felt,” Hamilton said Tuesday during his first interview since being promoted nearly 11 months ago. “At home with a week-old son and two other children, I’m isolating to where they can’t be around me. They can’t be in the bedroom. So, I’m of no use to them and felt like I was of no use to the football team. So it was a tough time.”
Things didn’t get easier once Hamilton was cleared to return. His first game back, his unit was tasked with defending the high-scoring offense of North Carolina. Tech played without a number of defensive backs and a graduate assistant likened the staff’s limited defensive options to ordering off a fast-food dollar menu.
The Hokies fell 56-45, their first loss of the season and far from the debut Hamilton had hoped.
“I looked at it as, you gotta own it,” said Hamilton. “We took our lumps, so I took it as an opportunity to be a stand-up guy and get in front of our team ... and say, ‘This is what happened. Here’s how we correct it and we’ve got to go do that.’”
Since then, Tech has gone 2-1. It ranks 10th in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 30.5 points per game, going into Saturday’s home game against No. 25 Liberty (6-0). Fuente has seen his faith in Hamilton, who had never been a Division I coordinator when Foster recommended him for the job, pay off.
“I think he’s been put in an incredibly difficult circumstance and he’s done a fantastic job managing it,” said Fuente. “I see how he communicates, I see how he teaches, I see how he manages both adults and young people and I think he’s fantastic at it.”
Hamilton’s players and staff have gotten the chance to see him in action, his scheme – where he plays more zone coverages than Foster did – and his sideline demeanor, recognizably Foster-esque.
Hamilton called Foster’s recommendation that he get the coordinator position “the greatest honor of my professional life.”
Among the many lessons Hamilton learned during his years playing for and working with Foster was the idea that a good coach played the game along with his team, that he ran the sideline and screamed and cheered along with them.
Last year, in his final season as Foster’s apprentice, Hamilton took that passionate approach so far that he found himself losing his voice. Games against Old Dominion and Duke left him so raspy and hoarse, he had to bum eucalyptus lozenges from the team’s radio sideline reporter, Wes McElroy.
In the offseason, he worked with a speech pathologist to better control how much strain he put on his throat when yelling on game days.
This season, he’s yelled at his television for two games, screamed in celebration over FaceTime with victorious postgame locker rooms, and yelled and screamed on the sideline with his team.
He greatly prefers the latter.