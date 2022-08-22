Tight quarterback battle unfolding at Virginia Union

By Christian Reid’s measure, the two best quarterbacks in the CIAA reside at Virginia Union.

“I think it’s a good problem,” Panthers coach Alvin Parker said, of the effectiveness of his signal callers.

Parker, who is entering his fourth season at the helm for VUU, took on a situation this offseason that he hadn’t previously encountered in his tenure.

Since Parker’s first season, in 2018, there had been a quarterback in place who was head and shoulders above the pack, he said — a given starter. In 2018 it was Darius Taylor and, the past two seasons, it was Khalid Morris.

But with Morris’ graduation came a vacancy at the position. Which meant a full-blown quarterback competition — a first for Parker at VUU, and an ongoing saga that has unfolded since the spring.

The Panthers have five quarterbacks on their roster, but the bout was pared down to a final two in the summer: Reid and Jahkari Grant.

Both are Division I transfers and both have left Parker feeling good about where the program is at, no matter which one of the two wind up winning the job ahead of VUU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Virginia University of Lynchburg, at Hovey Field.

“I feel like either one of those guys is somebody that we can win with,” Parker said, on Saturday morning.

Grant is the one player of the two who received a bit of game action last fall, appearing in three games. He didn’t attempt a pass, but rushed for seven yards.

The 6-2, 190-pound Windsor, Conn., native began his career at Rhode Island. He appeared in a pair of games at quarterback as a redshirt freshman in 2018. But he wound up getting stuck down the depth chart at the position and the Rams decided to try him at wide receiver.

It wasn’t a spot Grant was comfortable with, a position he had never played. And he subsequently opted to explore his options elsewhere.

In entering the transfer portal, Grant had intentions to attend an HBCU. During his recruiting process, he traveled to Virginia with plans to visit Virginia State first. But his hotel was closer to VUU, and he decided to stop there first instead.

The family atmosphere he found appealed to him so much that he committed to the Panthers on his visit, and never made it to the VSU visit. He landed at VUU in the spring of 2021.

At VUU, Grant’s roommate became Reid. Reid, a 6-foot, 195-pound Newnan, Ga., native shares a similar path to the Panthers.

Reid began at Charleston Southern, where he earned one start at quarterback in 2018. But, like Grant encountered, the Buccaneers decided to try Reid at other positions. He appeared at receiver and kickoff returner in 2019.

He didn’t mind the switch but, ultimately, decided to pursue a new opportunity. Reid arrived at VUU last summer.

Both Grant and Reid knew that, with Morris’ departure, a battle would be brewing to fill his spot. And it’s something they’ve embraced.

“Last coach always told me competition brings out the best in men,” Reid said.

The Panthers, in fall camp this month, split reps between Grant and Reid based on what their goal was on a given day of practice and what they felt they needed to see from each.

Reid said he feels there’s no drop-off between him and Grant. And, while it is a competition, the two are each other’s biggest supporters, he said.

As soon as the two return home from practice, they jump on an iPad to break down film and critique each other.

“That’s my brother, that’s my best friend,” Reid said of Grant.

What Parker is looking for from the guy who takes over the starting role is someone who can lead, and who the rest of the team is going to rally behind. But also someone who can take hard coaching, and who won’t get rattled.

“And a winner,” Parker said. “Those tight moments, somebody that can kind of get you over the hump just because they’re a winner.”

VUU’s quarterback will have the keys to an offense with evident potential. Jada Byers, the CIAA’s 2021 offensive rookie of the year, is back in the backfield. And, up front, the Panthers have four offensive linemen with starting experience.

Grant and Reid were in Richmond the whole summer, working with and building chemistry with VUU’s receivers, tight ends and running backs.

“I feel like our offense has a chance to be even better than last year,” Grant said. VUU ranked fourth in the CIAA in 2021 at 27.5 points per game.

The Panthers concluded fall camp with a scrimmage on Saturday, one of the final key road markers in the program’s process of naming its starting quarterback.

It’s going to be a tough decision for the staff, Grant said. But that, for VUU, is a favorable spot to be in.

“I feel like, regardless of what happens,” Reid said, “we’re in good hands either way.”