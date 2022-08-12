Tim Hall, with extensive Division I leadership experience, named Longwood AD

Experience as a Division I director of athletics won’t be an issue for Longwood’s new AD.

The Lancers on Friday announced the appointment of Tim Hall, who has been athletic director at three Division I schools.

Hall comes to Farmville from his AD job at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he started in 2019. Previously, Hall was AD at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (2013-19) and the University of Missouri-Kansas City (2007-2013).

W. Taylor Reveley IV, Longwood’s president, in a school release called Hall “a leader who is known and respected across the NCAA, with deep experience in every aspect of leading a modern Division I athletics department – from compliance to driving revenue to serving as a great ambassador to the campus and local community at each step in his career.”

Longwood men’s and women’s basketball teams each won Big South Conference championships last season, and the school is building the Joan Perry Brock Convocation Center, a new 3,000-seat basketball home. That is expected to be completed next summer.

“The university is on a strong, upward trajectory – Lancer athletics included,” Hall said in the school release. “I look forward to working side-by-side with all to continue to advance the reputation, efficiency and impact of Longwood athletics.”

Hall, a University of Toledo graduate (Class of 1994), succeeds Michelle Meadows, a Monacan High and Virginia Tech graduate who was Longwood’s director of athletics from May of 2019 until June 23. Meadows became the vice president for operations and COO of the National Junior College Athletic Association, which is based in Charlotte.

Following Meadows’ departure, former Lancers men’s basketball assistant coach Austin Shaver, who had moved into athletics administration, served as a day-to-day operational lead point of contact for athletics.