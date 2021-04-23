Tim Tebow will give keynote address at Liberty's commencement

Former college and pro football star Tim Tebow will be Liberty's commencement speaker this year, at a virtual event that will be streamed online.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

This is Tebow's second trip to the Lynchburg school; he also spoke there at a Convocation event in 2013.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said in a statement. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.”

Tebow recently retired from baseball after playing in the minor leagues with the New York Mets after his football career ended. He also does broadcast work with ESPN and is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Tebow gained fame at the University of Florida, where he won the Heisman trophy as college football's best player. He is an outspoken Christian who was born to missionary parents in the Philippines.

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Liberty president Jerry Prevo wrote. “In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ.”