CHARLOTTESVILLE – As far as the ACC tournament went, the timing of Ben Vander Plas’s season-ending injury couldn’t have been much worse, breaking his hand the day before Virginia had to play North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

But for the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament hopes, getting the chance to play three games and adjust to life without the graduate transfer forward from Ohio, may prove invaluable.

“It’s different without him out there,” junior guard Reece Beekman said.

The 6-foot-8 stretch forward averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, both career lows. But he was a valuable chess piece for coach Tony Bennett, able to play both inside and outside, offensively and defensively.

His presence on the court helped Virginia spread out opposing defenses, and, he was part of the Cavaliers’ early-season 3-point shooting success. In the first three games, Vander Plas came off the bench and went 6 for 10 from 3-point range.

But he shot 27.3% from beyond the arc the rest of the season, as the entire team seemed to lose its 3-point touch.

Vander Plas moved into the starting lineup in mid-January, as UVa sparked its offense by playing a smaller lineup. And it seemed to be working, even though Vander Plas wasn’t hitting from the outside. But the team never regained its perimeter proficiency.

After hitting nine or more 3s in a game nine times from November until the end of January, a span of 20 games, the Cavaliers never connected on more than seven in their 12 games in February and March.

Now, it goes into the NCAAs needing to find other ways to create space, a process it began during the ACC tournament in Greensboro. Virginia started redshirt senior center Francisco Caffaro and also relied heavily on junior center Kadin Shedrick, going back to putting more size on the court.

“The spacing’s going to be different because Ben is able to spread the floor,” junior guard Armaan Franklin said. “Being able to get adjusted to the new spacing, figuring out getting Kadin and Papi back in the mix, knowing where they want the ball. I think it was a good tune-up for what we have to do this week.”

Without Vander Plas, who underwent surgery Monday and plans to be in Orland to support his teammates, Virginia beat North Carolina 68-59 in the ACC quarterfinals, topped Clemson 76-56 in the semifinals and fell to Duke, 59-49, in the championship game.

It averaged 64.3 points over those games, shot 44.6% from the floor and 28.6% from 3. Those numbers, dragged down by a bad offensive outing against the Blue Devils, are all below the team's season averages.

It’s an adjustment Virginia has dealt with before.

For all the success it’s had the past decade-plus under Bennett, UVa has been snake bit when it comes to late-season injuries. In 2015, Justin Anderson broke his finger in early February, missed time and struggled when he came back for the ACC and NCAA tournament. Anderson and the Cavaliers, a two-seed, lost in the second round of the NCAAs to seventh-seeded Michigan State.

In 2018, freshman wing De’Andre Hunter broke his wrist in the ACC tournament.

Virginia fans don’t have to be reminded what happened next. The Cavaliers, without Hunter, became the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed when UMBC stunned UVa in the first round in Charlotte.

Now, after missing the NCAAs last season, Virginia is back. But once again, it’s dealing with the disruption of losing a starter to a late-season injury.

“You could see his absence, or loss, in the championship game was significant,” Bennett said. “But to have three games under the belt, so it gives us a little idea what we have to do, better to have three games than have it [happen] right before.”

