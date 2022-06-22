Title IX at 50: VCU BoostHER program working to shine light on Rams' women's teams

To VCU’s Ed McLaughlin, there’s never been a better time to support women’s athletics in America.

Ratings, attendance and financial backing have been trending upward within the landscape.

“And now it's our duty, and it's our responsibility, to make sure we continue to build that support and support our female student-athletes, who are doing some incredible things,” said McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics.

At VCU in particular, women’s athletics programs have enjoyed their share of success over the years, including 18 conference titles since joining the Atlantic 10 before the 2012-13 school year.

But to VCU alumna and athletics supporter Sharon Darby, there’s still a gap in the recognition that those women receive.

A few years ago, she and fellow VCU athletics supporter Cindy Dulik began thinking of establishing an encompassing outlet for those who want to put their backing behind the Rams’ women’s programs. And, in fall 2020, their idea launched into a vehicle for tangible action.

They, with VCU’s Ram Athletic Fund, established “BoostHER,” a program pushing to advance women’s athletics at the school through a wide range of avenues.

Darby made it clear that BoostHER is not just some committee. Rather, it’s an initiative with broad horizons, aiming to lessen the recognition gap and provide an opportunity for people to throw their backing behind VCU’s women’s sports teams.

"This is about always, all the time, highlighting the women's sports,” said Darby, who is associate vice president of operations at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

BoostHER sprouted from a previous program, called VCU Women for Women’s Athletics, which was a successful speaker series to raise money and awareness for Rams athletics, said Dulik, who is director of sales for Gatorade Northeast.

She and Darby took over that and morphed it into BoostHER, with eyes toward widening the push for VCU women’s sports exposure and support. Dulik and Darby are co-chairwomen of BoostHER.

Announced in September 2020, BoostHER is based on six pillars: raise funds to support female sports programs and student-athletes; foster a community of support, empowerment and growth for VCU female student-athletes; provide additional resources to enhance VCU's women's sports programs, career programs and events; participate in professional and personal development of student-athletes; engage the community with VCU women's sports programs; and provide opportunities to recognize the accomplishments of female student-athletes.

While Darby said she believes the VCU athletics department has done a good job of trying to create equitable experiences for its men’s and women’s sports, she doesn't believe that that has translated to enthusiasm from the public.

“And from the alumni and the supporters,” she said. “It continues to be a men's basketball centric community ... and we want to elevate our championship-level women's sports.”

Attendance increases for VCU women’s sports, one of the major aims of BoostHER, has been challenged the past couple of years because of the pandemic, Darby said. But she hopes to see more of a jump in that area over the next school year.

Meanwhile, mentorship for VCU’s female athletes is what Dulik considers a second-biggest specific goal for BoostHER — Darby and Dulik want to help them see their future, beyond college. To that end, BoostHER, in collaboration with VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership, held a women’s leadership event in February.

Female community leaders were brought in to meet and network with VCU female athletes. Darby said it was well attended, and the energy in the room was “tremendous.”

"That was one of the best events we've ever done,” McLaughlin said. “From a connecting point with our student-athletes, the incredible business leaders, entrepreneurs, people that we had speaking with our student-athletes there. ... And we need to continue to do more of those things.”

VCU’s annual Women’s Golf Classic has been another tool for BoostHER, to help drive funding but also to foster more networking opportunities for VCU female athletes, who come to the luncheon portion of the event. There have been two Women’s Golf Classics since BoostHER launched, and this year’s is scheduled for Oct. 3 at Willow Oaks Country Club. This past year’s event raised almost $50,000.

McLaughlin believes the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year provides an opportune springboard toward the type of progress that BoostHER is trying to foster.

“What better time to focus on women’s athletics?” Dulik asked.

And BoostHER is shining the spotlight.

“We want to make sure that the women athletes at VCU get everything that they deserve,” Dulik said. “Because they're working just as hard."