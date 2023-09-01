CHARLOTTESVILLE – In Tony Muskett’s first college start, his fourth pass went for a 70-yard touchdown.

That was the first of two scores he’d throw for that day, leading Monmouth to a 35-17 home win over Charleston Southern in the abbreviated 2021 spring football season many FCS teams played during the pandemic.

“I remember I was nervous,” said Muskett, who will make his Virginia debut on Saturday against No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville. “I don’t think I’m as nervous for this one as I was for that one.”

That first game was played in front of under 300 fans at Monmouth’s Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, N.J. This Saturday, Muskett will face a different setting at sold-out Nissan Stadium, the 69,143-seat home stadium of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

But Muskett, who said the biggest crowds he played in front of at Monmouth included a family weekend game at Villanova and homecoming game at North Carolina A&T, both contests that drew under 25,000 fans, believes the bigger stage suits him.

“I think I play better in games like that where the crowd’s really engaged and they care about it,” Muskett, a Springfield native, said. “It gets me going a little bit, gets the team going.”

His coaches don’t want their new quarterback thinking much about the atmosphere at all. In fact, UVa coach Tony Elliott has been stressing to the 6-foot-2, 206-pound Muskett to just be himself.

“It’s about just playing your game, doing what it is that has always made you successful, not trying to do too much,” Elliott said. “For him, our message is don’t need to be Superman, don’t need to be a superhero. Just go on yourself and have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Through the spring and preseason, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said he’s developed a good handle on Muskett’s strengths and weaknesses and built a good relationship with his new quarterback. Kitchings said Muskett’s feedback has been a critical part of putting together the game plan against Tennessee, leaning into plays Muskett feels comfortable running and straight out dropping ones he doesn’t feel good about.

“He’s done a great job of communicating with me and (quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb), even in this game plan, of things that, you know what, ‘Coach, I don’t like that,’” Kitchings said. “Great, we won’t put it in the game plan. If you don’t like it, it makes no sense to put it in the game plan and call it. We’ve got to start with what he’s comfortable with, and it’s also tied into what we feel like how to attack Tennessee. It’s kind of a mesh.”

Attacking the Volunteers figures to be a sizeable challenge for an offense that averaged just 17 points per game last season, fewest in the ACC.

Led by star linebacker Aaron Beasley, Tennessee’s defense made a big step in 2022, giving up 22.8 points an outing, nearly a full touchdown less than the year before. The unit is deep and experienced. The Volunteers are expected to start 10 seniors and one junior on that side of the ball Saturday.

“They’re an SEC team,” Muskett said. “They’re big up front. Backers are smart, fast. They move well. And then they’re fast and they make good plays in the secondary. It’s a defense that doesn’t have a lot of weak spots.”

Since the start of the 2004 campaign, UVa has started 13 different quarterbacks in its 19 season openers. Those 13 new starters went a combined 7-6, with four of the wins coming against FCS foes.

But under former coach Bronco Mendenhall, the position stabilized.

From 2004-2015, Virginia used 10 different quarterbacks in the 11 season openers. In the past seven seasons, the Cavaliers used just three quarterbacks in the first game of the year – Kurt Benkert in 2016 and 2017, Bryce Perkins in 2018 and 2019 and Brennan Armstrong the past three seasons.

Muskett has at least two years to play at UVa after transferring from Monmouth, where he went 14-9 as a starter over three seasons.

Saturday, he and his coaches hope, will be a launching point for a successful tenure behind center for the Cavaliers.

“I expect him to play with the same temperament that he’s approached everything – even keeled,” Kitchings said. “Just be a point guard. Distribute the ball. Make smart decisions, like he’s done. Get us in the right checks. Throw it to the open guy and use his fundamentals.”

And while he doesn’t expect to feel the same nerves he did before his first college start just over two years ago, Muskett said he’s plenty excited for his first game in a Virginia uniform – especially considering the venue.

“When you go out there, take a look around, be thankful for the opportunity, but then you have to lock in because it’s still football between the white lines,” Muskett said. “It’s going to be a fun opportunity to go out there in front of 60, 70,000 and play this great game but at the end of the day it’s just football.”

