CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Muskett hadn’t thrown a pass, commanded a huddle or read a defense before Virginia coach Tony Elliott noticed a trait essential in a top-shelf quarterback.

“It’s not a cockiness,” Elliott said. “It’s not an arrogance, but it’s a confidence.”

Muskett’s confidence, in himself and his team, was front and center Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff. Few outside the program believe in the Cavaliers — bank on the media projecting them last when the preseason poll in unveiled next week — and defying others’ expectations will largely rest on Muskett, a transfer from Monmouth of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Here’s why: Despite marked defensive progress last year, Virginia regressed to a 3-7 record in Elliott’s rookie season as a head coach. Too resolute in imposing their offensive system on the Cavaliers, Elliott and his assistants oversaw a unit that cratered from 34.6 points per game to 17.0.

As a former Clemson offensive coordinator, Elliott had every obligation to bring his own ideas to Charlottesville. Two national championships, six ACC titles and the experience of coaching Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson make for unassailable credentials.

But Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb also needed to cater to Brennan Armstrong, then Virginia’s incumbent QB1. Armstrong led the Power Five and ranked second nationally in passing yards per game (404.5) in 2021 while throwing 31 touchdown passes.

When the parties couldn’t discover middle ground, defeat and divorce were inevitable, the latter evidenced by Armstrong’s transfer to N.C. State, where he reunited with former Cavaliers offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

Virginia recruited Muskett, a graduate of West Springfield High in Northern Virginia, out of the transfer portal to compete with Armstrong’s backup, Jay Woolfolk, for the starting job this season. But when Woolfolk, also a gifted pitcher, opted this summer to pursue baseball full-time, Muskett became the presumptive starter.

During spring practices, while Woolfolk competed for the Cavaliers’ College World Series team, Elliott learned to appreciate Muskett’s accuracy and ability to produce when a play breaks down. How that translates against the likes of Tennessee, North Carolina and N.C. State will be fascinating to watch.

“I feel like I can play with the best in the country,” Muskett said, “and I can’t wait to go out there and prove that.”

During Muskett’s time at Monmouth, the Hawks moved from the Big South to the Colonial (now Coastal) Athletic Association, a considerable upgrade in competition. But elevating from the FCS to the Power Five is another transition altogether.

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, the ACC’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and an Albany transfer, is Exhibit A of how well FCS products can fare, but Muskett, first-team All-Big South in 2021, will attempt to do so with an unproven offensive line and receiving corps.

Moreover, he will do so without Woolfolk, whose summer exit left Virginia no time to unearth another quarterback in the portal. But Elliott and Muskett understand the decision.

“He’s got such a bright future,” Muskett said. “He was, what, throwing 99 consistently? Probably touch 100 now, 101, now with a full offseason. I can’t wait to see him out there. I’ll be going to all his games next year.”

Woolfolk’s athleticism would have been an asset this football season, even if he hadn’t won the starting role. Indeed, Elliott said he would have deployed Woolfolk as a punt returner and/or in packages as a running back and wideout.

Lack of established skill players notwithstanding, Muskett remains upbeat.

“I truly believe after this year there’s going to be a whole new narrative about the program at Virginia moving forward,” he said. “... Everybody in the program believes. If we can get the community behind us and the whole community believing we can be great, I promise you we can get it done. We will get it done.”

Muskett’s older brother, Peter, who also played quarterback at West Springfield, walked on at Virginia Tech in 2017 and is a Hokies graduate. So even though the Commonwealth Cup game between UVa and Tech is four months away, is on the family’s radar.

“I want to beat my brother,” Tony Muskett said. “He’s got all his Tech gear and stuff, so I want to beat (Tech) and then bring that ACC championship trophy home and let him look at it.”

