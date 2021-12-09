Top defenses to clash under Friday night lights in playoff quarterfinal between JMU and Montana

Friday nights, over the past decade, have been good to the James Madison football program.
The Dukes, who are in the eighth season in a row, have won four straight Friday playoff games. Three of those came under the lights at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“We all like the Friday night games,” said JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs standout.
And under the lights at Bridgeforth the Dukes will return this Friday, hosting Montana in a clash of two of the top defensive units in the nation — and two offenses that are coming off among their most explosive outings of the season in their respective second-round playoff victories last weekend.
And it’s two programs who have a history, too.
Third-seeded JMU (10-1) and sixth-seeded Montana (10-2) kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, in a playoff quarterfinal that’ll be broadcast on ESPN2.
“Playing at night, on ESPN, will be good. Exciting,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “It'll be football weather, that's for sure. Whether we play at day or night, in the parking lot or in the stadium, doesn't matter. We just want to play."
JMU got here by beating Southeastern Louisiana — which entered with the nation’s top-ranked offense, led by standout quarterback Cole Kelley — 59-20 last Saturday. And Montana outdueled Eastern Washington — which leapfrogged SLU as the nation’s leader in total offense — 57-41 last Friday.
This Friday will be the programs’ first meeting since a Friday-night playoff semifinal in 2008. That was the last time JMU fell in a Friday playoff game, 35-27 at Bridgeforth Stadium. Montana went on to fall to Richmond in the national title game.
The Dukes and Grizzlies met once prior to that, in the 2004 national championship game. JMU won that meeting 31-21, for its first national title. The Dukes won the 2016 national title as well.
This time around, Cignetti considers it important that JMU gets a big game from its defense. The team did last week, swarming and pressuring Kelley and the Lions into four sacks, three interceptions and 5 of 14 on third down.
"I think just having that relentless effort to just get to the quarterback,” Greene said of that performance. “I think that was just the key.”
JMU’s defense ranks fifth in the country overall, surrendering just 267.7 yards per game.
Montana is 18th in that category, giving up an average of 317.7 yards. But the team leads the nation with sixth defensive touchdowns, and are third in both rushing defense (giving up 75.3 yards per game) and tackles for loss (8.5 per game).
Part of the challenge in facing the Grizzlies is the multiple looks they can present up front and in pass coverage — the Dukes won’t see the same coverage twice in a row, Cignetti expects.
The first thing that jumps out about the Montana defense to JMU quarterback Cole Johnson is how aggressive the unit is. Johnson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns against SLU.
So, in a way, the Dukes’ reps against their own defense this fall could help Friday.
“Just the different type of blitzes you'll get from both these defenses,” Johnson said. “We've seen almost all different types of blitzes and pressures or coverages. So, being able to go up against a team that's so multiple like ours is good.
“And it's good to be able to see that and prepare you for a team that's really well rounded like this Montana defense."
Among the pieces on Montana’s defense are linebacker Patrick O’Connell — who’s one of the three top finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award — honoring the top defensive player across the FCS. O'Connell has 13 sacks, eighth nationally.
Also cornerback Justin Ford, who finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting. Ford leads the country with nine interceptions.
Offensively, Montana receiver Mitch Roberts and tight end Cole Grossman were Big Sky honorable mention team picks. They have 659 and 447 yards receiving respectively. Wide receiver Samuel Akem has 654 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
If JMU’s good fortune on Fridays continues, a trip to North Dakota State’s FargoDome could be ahead in the playoff semifinals.
But, first, the Dukes must try to crack the code on what’s been a stout Montana defense.
“A lot of alumni are going to be there supporting us because they want to avenge that [2008] loss,” Johnson said. “So, I'm excited to go out there and get the job done on Friday night."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr