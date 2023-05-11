Whichever teams advance from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament to the NCAA field will be accustomed to dealing with some of the nation’s elite Division III competition.

The ODAC’s final four began their three-day run at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field Thursday morning and among the participants are three teams ranked among DIII’s top 16, according to the D3Baseball.com/NCBWA poll.

They are: No. 2 and second-seeded Shenandoah (36-5, 18-4 ODAC), No. 5 and top-seeded Lynchburg (35-6, 19-3) and No. 16 and fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon (31-11, 16-6).

“Not surprising in this league as competitive as the coaches are and the programs are. No, not surprising (though) I don’t know that I’ve seen it,” said Ray Hedrick, in his 19th season as R-MC’s coach. “Roanoke could be in that mix, too.”

Roanoke (27-15, 16-6) entered the ODAC tournament as the third seed. Hedrick is hopeful that the ODAC can send three teams to the 60-team NCAA tournament, whose field includes 41 automatic qualifiers.

The lofty ranking of three ODAC teams is particularly impressive given the depth of Division III. That NCAA level has 386 baseball programs this year, compared to 295 in Division I.

“It’s not unusual that we have two teams in the (top 25 poll) mix. But to have three that high is probably not something that we’re accustomed to,” said Brad Bankston, the ODAC commissioner. “Our league’s pretty good in baseball ... There’s some history here and some accomplishments.”

The ODAC tournament began with eight participants and that number was sliced to four through early-round competition. Those four teams moved onto UR’s Pitt Field. The league was looking for an attractive location with an assortment of hotels nearby and an artificial surface that could handle some rain if it fell, according to Bankston.

The ODAC explored multiple options and settled on UR. The Spiders begin a three-game series against VCU at The Diamond Friday, a short road trip that allowed the ODAC to move into UR’s facility Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Hedrick reached out to Tracy Woodson, the Spiders coach. After checking some logistical matters, Woodson and UR welcomed the ODAC to Pitt Field for the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

This is a one-year arrangement, based on schedules coinciding to make Pitt Field available.

“It’s the first time we’ve had it here in my tenure,” said Bankston, the league commissioner since 1997. “The competition’s going to be fantastic.”