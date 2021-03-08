Top-seeded UVA knows virus looms over the ACC tournament's return to Greensboro

“I think it is anybody’s tournament at this point, maybe more so than normal years,” said Huff.

Anybody who can remain free of virus issues for the next week, of course.

“They say, ‘Survive and advance,’ is the tournament [motto],” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “It’s almost, ‘Be negative and advance,’ is maybe the term it should be for the COVID season.”

The Cavaliers’ path to advancing could lead them to a rematch with either the Seminoles or Hokies, both of whom beat UVA during the regular season. Those are matchups the players said they’d be eager for, though Bennett said he’d just be happy to be playing in the championship game Saturday, regardless of the opponent.

And, after everything the players have gone through since last March’s cancellation, just playing has been a treat in and of itself.

“It’s a year where I honestly wasn’t even sure if we were going to have college basketball,” said Huff. “So the fact that we’ve been able to make it this far, to have an ACC tournament, to have an NCAA tournament, it’s great for me. Honestly, this season was just the cherry on top. I was nervous we wouldn’t have it so I’m glad we’ve been able to make it this far.”