Transfer Drew Campanale has completed - catch this - 80.3% as R-MC heads to H-SC

Quarterback Drew Campanale went from winless to undefeated through the magic of the transfer portal.

About this time last year, Division II Franklin Pierce in Rindge, N.H., was wrapping up an 0-10 season. Campanale played in nine of those games and was the team's primary QB.

Now he’s the starter at Division III Randolph-Macon (9-0), which clinched the ODAC championship with a 6-0 league mark heading into Saturday’s rivalry date at Hampden-Sydney (5-4, 4-2 ODAC). Campanale isn’t just along for the ride with the Yellow Jackets, whose closest games have been a pair of two-touchdown victories.

Pick a level of NCAA football. Nobody has a higher completion percentage (80.3) than Campanale, a 6-foot 200-pounder from Shrewsbury, Mass. He has thrown for 1,820 yards in a balanced offensive operation.

“My success is all based on (R-MC coaching), and when you stand behind such a great offensive line that we have here, it definitely can boost a quarterback’s confidence throughout a season,” said Campanale.

Franklin Pierce transitioned from the Collegiate Sprint Football League, in which the heaviest players can weigh no more than 178 pounds, to NCAA Division II as Campanale arrived at FPU. The team right away took on established DII programs. In the two seasons Campanale played (there was no 2020 season), FPU went a combined 1-20.

“Looking back at my years at Franklin Pierce, I really wouldn’t change anything about it,” said Campanale. “I felt like I worked with a lot of great coaches, had a lot of great teammates, and I figured out a lot of stuff about myself ... We had our struggles, but I felt like with the coaching staff and the players we had, we went into every week fighting, always thinking we had a chance.”

With two years of eligibility remaining, Campanale determined a change was in order. He entered the transfer portal and stayed in limbo for a few months before accepting R-MC's invitation.

“I felt like it was a good time to get out of (FPU) for me, and I’m happy where I am now,” said Campanale, who has thrown 19 TD passes and two interceptions for a team that averages 45 points and 495 yards, and converts 60.4 of its third-down opportunities (that’s tops in DIII).

R-MC’s attraction for Campanale started with Coach Pedro Arruza. “Such a competitive guy, a great man,” said Campanale of Arruza, who’s in his 19th year. The Yellow Jackets’ winning tradition also played a role in Campanale’s decision to come to Ashland, he said.

“For the most part, I never even thought about down south or knew much about Randolph-Macon,” said Campanale. “I was just looking to find a program that was established and a winning program (where) I could come in and make an impact right away, and hopefully make that work out for the team.”

Saturday will be the 127th meeting of R-MC and H-SC, with the Tigers holding a 60-55-11 advantage. The Yellow Jackets, however, have won eight straight and 10 of the last 11 in the series. R-MC, which is ranked No. 18 in the D3football.com Top 25, won 37-14 last year.

“It’s new to me, but I’m definitely hearing a lot about it,” Campanale said of the rivalry that began in 1893. “I feel the energy of the team and our coaching staff on what this means to our program and the school.”