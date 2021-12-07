Transition scoring a top target for VCU, which hosts Jacksonville State on Wednesday

In one quick sequence in VCU’s win over visiting Campbell on Saturday, the Rams’ Vince Williams embodied a trait that has a chance to be a major team strength: scoring in transition.
Williams, with 4:32 to play, jumped a Campbell passing lane and made his fifth steal of the day, a career high.
Then he raced downcourt and finished fearlessly at the rim between Campbell defenders — even as he was undercut by one, which resulted in a flagrant foul.
“If our defense stays how it is in this last little segment, then we get out and run in transition,” Williams said after Saturday’s game. “And some teams can't really run with us, I'll say that."
Williams’ layup accounted for the final 2 of VCU’s 13 fast break points against the Camels, a season high. The basket was part of a go-ahead, 12-0 run for the Rams. Seven points in that spurt came in transition, including a couple of fast breaks sparked by forced turnovers and another ignited by a Williams block.
VCU’s averages in fast break points and points off turnovers have been down this season compared to last. But the Rams work on transition scoring every day, part of their style of play.
And it’s an area that continues to improve, Rhoades said — it helped win the game for VCU on Saturday.
The Rams (4-4) return to the Siegel Center to host Jacksonville (Ala.) State (3-4) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a game that’ll be broadcast on MASN.
“I thought we passed it in transition a little bit better, got some good shots in transition, open 3s,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “So we got to continue to work on that. That will help our offense and the efficiency of our offense if we can get some easy ones before the other team sets their defense."
In addition to the season high of 13 fast-break points against Campbell, VCU also hit a season high of 21 points off turnovers.
The Rams, through eight games, are averaging 6.3 fast break points and 14.5 points off turnovers. That’s down from averages of 11.7 and 18.5 in the respective categories last season.
For VCU, turning defense into offense is always a chief objective. But transition play is an area that assistant coach J.D. Byers, the Rams’ offensive coordinator, identified as a potential team strength before the season.
“I think we can be really good in transition, we can really play with great pace,” Byers said in early November.
That showed in a stretch like Saturday’s 12-0 run.
Rhoades is still looking for better around-the-rim scoring from transition opportunities. Continued overall improvement in transition scoring could help open up a VCU attack that is still trying to warm up — and stay warm — particularly in the half court.
"It can help tremendously,” Rhoades said.
Wednesday’s assignment marks VCU’s second meeting with Jacksonville State in two years — the teams played at the Siegel Center in November 2019 in an Emerald Coast Classic campus game.
Rhoades faced Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper before that, too — when he was at Rice and Harper was at Western Kentucky — in Conference USA play in 2015 and 2016. Harper is in his sixth season with the Gamecocks.
This year’s Jacksonville State team ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 42.4% from 3-point range, led by guard Jalen Gibbs, who’s shooting 51.2% (21 of 41) beyond the arc.
The Gamecocks, similar to Campbell, are experienced — they returned all five starters and are 32nd nationally in KenPom.com’s experience rating.
"They have multiple guys that can get downhill and really share the ball,” Rhoades said. “Coach Harper's teams always share the ball, they play the right way. So, they get each other open 3s.
“The other part of it is they have more than just one shooter on the court. They have multiple guys. They have some guys that can get their own shot, and they have the green light to pull up and shoot 3s in transition.”
In transition is where VCU will seek more of what it showed at times on Saturday.
“And it helped us the other day,” Rhoades said.
