Transition scoring a top target for VCU, which hosts Jacksonville State on Wednesday

The Rams (4-4) return to the Siegel Center to host Jacksonville (Ala.) State (3-4) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a game that’ll be broadcast on MASN.

“I thought we passed it in transition a little bit better, got some good shots in transition, open 3s,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “So we got to continue to work on that. That will help our offense and the efficiency of our offense if we can get some easy ones before the other team sets their defense."

In addition to the season high of 13 fast-break points against Campbell, VCU also hit a season high of 21 points off turnovers.

The Rams, through eight games, are averaging 6.3 fast break points and 14.5 points off turnovers. That’s down from averages of 11.7 and 18.5 in the respective categories last season.

For VCU, turning defense into offense is always a chief objective. But transition play is an area that assistant coach J.D. Byers, the Rams’ offensive coordinator, identified as a potential team strength before the season.

“I think we can be really good in transition, we can really play with great pace,” Byers said in early November.

That showed in a stretch like Saturday’s 12-0 run.