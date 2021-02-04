Tre Clark no longer with VCU men's basketball program

VCU announced Thursday afternoon that sophomore guard Tre Clark is no longer with the men’s basketball program.

Clark did not play in Wednesday night’s VCU victory at Rhode Island. It was the first game he missed all season.

Video posted to Instagram by VCU’s men’s basketball account showed Clark in a shootaround session at Rhode Island’s Ryan Center ahead of the game. But Clark did not appear to be present on VCU’s bench during the contest.

Coach Mike Rhoades said after the game that the reason for Clark’s absence was a “university suspension.”

“I'm just going to leave it at that for now,” Rhoades said.

Clark, in 16 games off the bench this year, averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds. The Covington, Ga., native averaged 16.1 minutes as VCU’s backup point guard.

With Clark out Wednesday, starting point guard Ace Baldwin, a freshman, played a season-high 34 minutes.

The university’s announcement about Clark indicated that it is “not allowed to comment further on this matter.”