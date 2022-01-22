Treveon Graham formally joined exclusive VCU club on Saturday

Also, besides Maynor, messages were sent from the other members of the retired jersey club, too.

“I want you to know that there’s no one I would rather coach,” Smart, now the coach at Marquette, said in his message to Graham. “I love you, and I’m incredibly proud of all your accomplishments.”

Ballard, now the coach at FIU, said in his message that Graham epitomizes everything it means to be a student-athlete and everything it means to be a Ram.

“I know I speak for all the coaches that coached you at VCU, that are still coaching — we spend every year trying to find the next Tre Graham,” Ballard said. “And the reality is, there’ll never be another Tre Graham.”

Rhoades, now in his fifth season at the Rams’ head coach, helped recruit Graham and coached him as part of Smart’s staff his freshman through junior seasons before he was hired as the coach at Rice.

Asked after the game what he wants his current players to take from Graham, he said it’s that they can accomplish their basketball dreams by being selfless.