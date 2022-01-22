Treveon Graham formally joined exclusive VCU club on Saturday

The gold-colored signs were propped up prominently before the Siegel Center crowd — “T-G,” “2-1.”
In front of them stood the former Ram the placards signified: Treveon Graham. Graham was joined by family, former teammate Briante Weber, and VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin.
After applause rained down from the congregation of 7,391, Graham took a microphone to address those in attendance.
But before Graham began to speak, a fan shouted out, “You the man!”
Graham on Saturday afternoon was the man of the hour at the Siegel Center — his career, one of the best in VCU history, recognized in a manner just five other Rams have received.
Up above, in the Siegel Center rafters, two workers unfurled a banner with Graham’s name and No. 21 jersey on it, between Bradford Burgess’ No. 20 banner and Gerald Henderson’s No. 22 banner.
And Graham, before VCU’s win over Saint Joseph’s, formally became the sixth player in program history to have his jersey retired.
“I just want to say, I love my VCU family,” Graham told the crowd. “Without y’all, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.”
In VCU history, Graham in his four-year career (2011-15) finished second in career scoring at 1,882, behind just Eric Maynor (1,953). He led the Rams in scoring his sophomore through senior years. In a mark of his all-around impact, he is also sixth in program history in rebounds with 803.
And he helped VCU make the NCAA tournament each year of his career, part of the Rams’ streak of seven straight bids from 2011-17.
So Graham, on Saturday, joined a group of VCU dignitaries with jerseys retired that, in addition to Burgess and Henderson, also includes Maynor, Calvin Duncan and Kendrick Warren.
After the pregame banner unveil, VCU continued the celebration with video messages during timeouts in the game and during halftime. Duncan and Henderson were recognized on the court with Graham at halftime, too.
“Welcome to the club,” Maynor said to Graham in one message.
Other messages came from former teammates of Graham in Weber, Darius Theus, JeQuan Lewis and Mo Alie-Cox. And former coaches Shaka Smart, Mike Morrell, Jeremy Ballard and Mike Rhoades.
Also, besides Maynor, messages were sent from the other members of the retired jersey club, too.
“I want you to know that there’s no one I would rather coach,” Smart, now the coach at Marquette, said in his message to Graham. “I love you, and I’m incredibly proud of all your accomplishments.”
Ballard, now the coach at FIU, said in his message that Graham epitomizes everything it means to be a student-athlete and everything it means to be a Ram.
“I know I speak for all the coaches that coached you at VCU, that are still coaching — we spend every year trying to find the next Tre Graham,” Ballard said. “And the reality is, there’ll never be another Tre Graham.”
Rhoades, now in his fifth season at the Rams’ head coach, helped recruit Graham and coached him as part of Smart’s staff his freshman through junior seasons before he was hired as the coach at Rice.
Asked after the game what he wants his current players to take from Graham, he said it’s that they can accomplish their basketball dreams by being selfless.
“There's some stories about Treveon Graham, how he treated his teammates. And he was the best player on our team for three years. It just tells you something,” Rhoades said. “So, that's the example I want our guys to know about him, is you can fulfill all your dreams as an athlete, as a basketball player, by still doing everything the right way.
“You don't have to be different or cool and all that stuff. You just got to have a clear mind of doing things the right way and working really hard.”
In a twist of fate, the current VCU player whose game is most comparable to Graham’s — Vince Williams — scored 21 points in the Rams’ 70-54 win over Saint Joseph’s Saturday, matching his career high but also matching Graham’s jersey number.
Both players are 6-6, though Graham was listed at 220 pounds as a senior and the senior Williams is listed at 205. Rhoades said the players’ games are “very similar.”
“Fill-up-the-stat-sheet guys. Super competitive,” Rhoades said. “Want to guard the other team's best player. And both of them always seem like they get big defensive rebounds to help your team."
Still, as Ballard said, there’s only one Graham
And with that came entrance into an exclusive club on Saturday.
“He deserves this moment,” Rhoades said. “But, you know what he's done all day today? He's shared it with everybody.
“That's Treveon."
