Treveon Graham to become sixth VCU player to have jersey retired

Treveon Graham etched himself among VCU’s greats during his standout four-year career.
And now that status will be cemented for all to see.
VCU announced on Monday that Graham’s No. 21 jersey will be retired, the sixth player in program history to receive that honor. He'll have his jersey hung in the Siegel Center rafters — he'll be honored during halftime of VCU's Jan. 22 game against Saint Joseph's, a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.
After arriving as a freshman in 2011, following the Rams’ Final Four run, Graham helped VCU to four straight NCAA tournament appearances.
The physical, two-way guard, who played for the Rams from 2011-15, led the team in scoring as a sophomore (2012-13, 15.1 points per game), junior (2013-14, 15.8 ppg) and senior (2014-15, 16.2 ppg). He also led VCU in rebounding as a senior, at 7.1 per game.
His sophomore season, Graham dropped 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to help VCU beat 19th-ranked Memphis 78-65 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. As a junior, Graham knocked down a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play to help a 14th-ranked VCU team win 59-56 at 25th-ranked Virginia — part of his game-high 22 points.
Later that season, Graham had team highs of 17 points and eight rebounds in a Rams victory at home over 10th-ranked Saint Louis.
Graham, in his senior season, led VCU with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-87 double-overtime victory against No. 23 Northern Iowa at the Siegel Center. And, at the end of the year, he averaged 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over four games in four days to help the Rams win their only Atlantic 10 tournament title. He was named the tournament’s MVP.
Nicknamed “The Freight Train,” Graham finished his career with 1,882 points, second in program history, behind only 1,953 from Eric Maynor (2005-08). The Temple Hills, Md., native is also second in VCU history in made free throws, at 446, sixth in 3-pointers (200), sixth in rebounds (803), tied for eighth in total field goals (618), tied for ninth in double-doubles (17) and 10th in minutes played (3,559).
Graham hit his VCU career scoring high of 34 twice, in a January 2014 win at La Salle and in a November 2014 loss at Old Dominion. He made 14 free throws (14 of 18) in a February 2015 loss at Richmond, which is tied for a Rams single-game record.
Graham wasn’t picked in the 2015 NBA draft, but went on to play 180 NBA games from 2016-20, with the Hornets, Nets, Timberwolves and Hawks, starting 44. He had a career-high 21 points for the Nets in an overtime win over the Rockers in January 2019.
The other VCU players who have had their jerseys retired are Maynor (No. 3), Calvin Duncan (No. 5, 1981-85), Bradford Burgess (No. 20, 2008-12), Gerald Henderson (No. 22, 1974-78) and Kendrick Warren (No. 23, 1990-94).
VCU does not retire numbers, only jerseys. Every number but Maynor's No. 3 has continued to be worn.
