Treveon Graham to become sixth VCU player to have jersey retired

Graham, in his senior season, led VCU with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-87 double-overtime victory against No. 23 Northern Iowa at the Siegel Center. And, at the end of the year, he averaged 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over four games in four days to help the Rams win their only Atlantic 10 tournament title. He was named the tournament’s MVP.

Nicknamed “The Freight Train,” Graham finished his career with 1,882 points, second in program history, behind only 1,953 from Eric Maynor (2005-08). The Temple Hills, Md., native is also second in VCU history in made free throws, at 446, sixth in 3-pointers (200), sixth in rebounds (803), tied for eighth in total field goals (618), tied for ninth in double-doubles (17) and 10th in minutes played (3,559).

Graham hit his VCU career scoring high of 34 twice, in a January 2014 win at La Salle and in a November 2014 loss at Old Dominion. He made 14 free throws (14 of 18) in a February 2015 loss at Richmond, which is tied for a Rams single-game record.

Graham wasn’t picked in the 2015 NBA draft, but went on to play 180 NBA games from 2016-20, with the Hornets, Nets, Timberwolves and Hawks, starting 44. He had a career-high 21 points for the Nets in an overtime win over the Rockers in January 2019.