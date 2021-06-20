Tri-City Chili Peppers: 'Where else are you going to find baseball players playing ball in grass skirts?'

Pond, the 2021 ODAC pitcher of the year, recognized the Coastal Plain’s strong competition, and added, “We’re just trying to have fun with it. Bring the fans out so they can see something cool, something different. At the same time, you play hard and get better.”

The CPL, in business since 1997, is comprised of 15 teams based in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. In Virginia, the CPL teams are the Chili Peppers, the Martinsville Mustangs and the Peninsula Pilots (Hampton). The Chili Peppers draw players mostly from colleges in the Mid-Atlantic region. CPL teams play 44-game schedules. Players who are not area residents reside with host families.

More than 100 CPL alumni have reached Major League Baseball. The list of notable alumni is led by pitcher Justin Verlander (Goochland High, Old Dominion, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros), infielder Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia Beach, University of Virginia, Washington Nationals), and Russell Wilson.

“Of course, he went on to play another sport,” Taggart said of Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.