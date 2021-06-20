Tri-City Chili Peppers: 'Where else are you going to find baseball players playing ball in grass skirts?'

A woman at Shepherd Stadium’s entry gate played a Jimmy Buffett song on a steel drum. The first question fans heard as they walked in the Colonial Heights ballpark was “Would you like a lei?” A portion of the spectators’ viewing area down the third-base line was sand-covered, with tiki torches and chairs.
If those clues did not lead to the conclusion that the Tri-City Chili Peppers celebrated Beach ‘N Baseball Night Saturday, the home team's entrance made the case. Over lime green pants, they wore grass skirts. Their lime green tops had no sleeves.
“I’ve been trying to work out a little bit more so I’ll have a better look tonight,” Brandon Pond, a right-hander from Colonial Heights High and the University of Lynchburg, kidded an hour before the game about appearing sleeveless. “The grass skirt? I’m not sure how that’s going to look.”
The Chili Peppers, in their inaugural season, on Saturday night faced the Peninsula Pilots in the Coastal Plain League, which provides college players with summer competition through June and July.
“As part of the Coastal Plain League, it’s our [goal] to make baseball as entertaining and exciting as it can be,” said Chili Peppers General Manager Steve Taggart, 33 and a Manchester High and VCU graduate. “Lots of on- and off-field shenanigans and, honestly, where else are you going to find baseball players playing ball in grass skirts?”
Earlier this season, the Chili Peppers held Healthcare Heroes Night while wearing numbered scrub tops. Later this season, they’ll celebrate Christmas in July by donning Santa Claus jerseys.
“Expect the unexpected,” said Taggart.
General-admission tickets cost $10, and there’s an all-you-can-eat option. The Chili Peppers average about 850 fans at home games, said Taggart, “with very little advertising. We’re excited about where we’re at.”
The Chili Peppers were scheduled to begin last year as a new member of the CPL. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 season was canceled. They launched this year, in late May at Shepherd Stadium, the venerable ballpark whose footprint once was a burial ground for horses. The area was known as “Horse Heaven.”
What’s going on now resembles the traveling shows and carnivals that stopped in the 1930s and 1940s on the land now occupied by 1,700-seat Shepherd Stadium, named for an ex-mayor of Colonial Heights. The Chili Peppers’ promotional push is comparable to tomfoolery presented by Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, but heavier on player interaction with fans and without the guardrails affiliated pro teams must follow.
“We can throw them in these cut-off jerseys, lime-green uniforms and grass skirts and just roll with it,” Taggart said of his players.
Pond, the 2021 ODAC pitcher of the year, recognized the Coastal Plain’s strong competition, and added, “We’re just trying to have fun with it. Bring the fans out so they can see something cool, something different. At the same time, you play hard and get better.”
The CPL, in business since 1997, is comprised of 15 teams based in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. In Virginia, the CPL teams are the Chili Peppers, the Martinsville Mustangs and the Peninsula Pilots (Hampton). The Chili Peppers draw players mostly from colleges in the Mid-Atlantic region. CPL teams play 44-game schedules. Players who are not area residents reside with host families.
More than 100 CPL alumni have reached Major League Baseball. The list of notable alumni is led by pitcher Justin Verlander (Goochland High, Old Dominion, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros), infielder Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia Beach, University of Virginia, Washington Nationals), and Russell Wilson.
“Of course, he went on to play another sport,” Taggart said of Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.
The Chili Peppers have some entertainment ground to cover if they intend to catch the CPL’s famous Savannah Bananas, also known as the “Nanners.” They occasionally play in kilts and feature a pep band (The Banana Band) to go along with a break-dancing first-base coach and a cheer squad of 60-and-over women known as the “Nanas.”
“They set the tone in this league, minor leagues, and even the major leagues are starting to take notice,” Taggart said of the Savannah Bananas. “I mean, it really is a circus surrounding a baseball game. But we aspire to bring a piece of that magic here to the Tri-Cities.”
