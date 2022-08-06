Trip to Syracuse will mean a reunion of sorts with former UVA football assistants Robert Anae and Jason Beck

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Syracuse football coach Dino Babers has never faced Virginia – the two schools haven’t met since 2015, the season before he took over the Orange. But Babers took note of what the Cavaliers’ were doing on offense last year.

“I looked at the numbers they were putting up,” Babers said.

So, when Babers shook up his coaching staff in the offseason, he hired two UVA assistants – offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck – to transform the Syracuse attack, despite having never worked with either man.

“We're looking forward to it,” said quarterback Garrett Shrader, who said the team knows the record-setting results the coaches had with UVA’s passing attack last season. “We're going to be explosive this year."

At Virginia, the duo helped run an offense that averaged 34.6 points per game, the fourth best mark in the ACC. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong became a star under their tutelage, leading the league in passing and setting single-season school records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Armstrong said Shrader will have a good experience working daily with Beck.

“I grew up with him four straight years of my college career,” said Armstrong. “I wouldn't be in the position I am without him there and the staff that was there.”

Anae and Beck were brought to Syracuse to bring balance to an offense that ran nearly twice as often as it threw in 2021 – 491 runs to 287 passes. It’s an interesting proposition, considering Anae’s play-calling at UVA never approached any semblance of balance, especially last season when the Cavaliers threw a league-high 553 times, while running a league-low 339.

Both teams were understandably leaning on their stars – Armstrong at UVA and Heisman candidate running back Sean Tucker at Syracuse.

But after finishing 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the third straight season, Babers decided the team needed to revive its flagging passing attack.

The Orange ranked last in the league in passing last season, but -- behind Tucker – it gained an ACC-best 213.5 yards per game on the ground. Tucker led the conference in rushing (124.7 yards per game), and averaged 6.1 yards per carry, the most of any running back with at least 150 carries.

Babers said the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has elevated his game this offseason.

“Sean is relentless. He works out all the time, and this year he was actually a member of the track team and ran with the track team,” said Babers. “I stood behind him in spring and watched every one of his runs live. Without hesitation I'll tell everybody in the room that I believe he is better. I'm saying that being modest that he is not the same. He is actually better than last year. I'm really excited to see what he can do in 2022.”

With the Anae/Beck passing scheme combined with Tucker’s abilities, Syracuse hopes to bring more pop to its offense. The Orange managed just 16 plays of 30 yards or more last season, tied for the fewest in the ACC.

“I think we'll be more explosive, run game and passing game,” said offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron. “You guys saw last year the way we were running the ball, and I think we'll be a little bit more balanced next year.”

As schedule fate would have it, Virginia and Syracuse will finally play this season, the Cavaliers’ first trip to upstate New York since 2005, meaning Anae and Beck will face off against their former players on Sept. 23, a Friday night game at the JMA Dome, formerly the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse

Coach: Dino Babers (seventh season at Syracuse)

Star player: RB Sean Tucker

Last season: 5-7, 2-6 ACC

Returning starters: 17 (9 offense, 8 defense)

All-time series: UVA leads, 3-2

Last meeting: UVA won 44-38 in 2015