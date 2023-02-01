Trying first season gives Tony Elliott something to build on with Virginia football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott knows the words he chooses matter. So when the Virginia football coach talks about getting back to the business of football after the shooting tragedy that claimed three of his players lives in November, those words are measured and precise.

“We’re not moving on,” Elliott said Wednesday. “We’re moving forward.”

And as he prepares for his second season leading the Cavaliers, Elliott believes his program is moving forward with a focus and determination to make the most of its opportunity, putting in work that is a daily tribute to those slain teammates, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Elliott addressed it with the team at their first official meeting back together, and he’s been pleased with what he’s seen so far.

“They’ve come back with a great spirit, a renewed spirit,” said Elliott. “To see the guys, the way that they’re working, you notice the attention to detail, a heightened sense of urgency, our accountability. … So it’s really been refreshing and encouraging to me.”

On the field, before the tragedy cut the season short with two games remaining, Elliott’s team struggled. It went 3-7 and had lost three straight games before the season was cut short.

It had four games decided by a field goal or less, and went 1-3 in those games.

An offense coming off a record-setting year – one that returned stars at quarterback and wide receiver – faltered badly as it adjusted to Elliott and new offensive coordinator Des Kitching’s more pro-style attack.

After the season, some of the team’s top stars left, either to turn or pro or to enter the transfer portal. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong transferred to North Carolina State. Linebacker Nick Jackson remains enrolled at UVa but not in the program, in transfer portal limbo.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, both holdovers from the Bronco Mendenhall coaching staff, left for new positions.

Elliott signed a recruiting class that is ranked 11th in the 14-team ACC by Rivals.com. Virginia failed to add anyone to that class Wednesday, the late signing day on the NCAA calendar.

“We fought hard down the stretch to sign some more high school guys here to fill a couple of needs and weren’t able to close on those,” said Elliott, candidly. “We’ve still got a couple spots we have to fill.”

Elliott said the team hopes to still add a few transfers after spring practice, potentially an offensive lineman or two, another cornerback and another safety.

Elliott, previously the offensive coordinator at Clemson, said the adjustment to running his own program was as challenging as he anticipated it would be, though some aspects were even more difficult.

He said stepping back from game-planning and other day-to-day parts of coaching to focus on the program’s big picture was a challenge, as was learning to delegate some responsibilities that he was reluctant to take his hands off as he worked to establish the way he wanted things done.

Striking a balance between being hands-on with the players and being a head coach was a major adjustment.

“When you’re ran assistant, you’re with your guys every single day,” he said. “You know their body language. You know what buttons you can push. As a head coach, you’re trying to do that for an entire team.”

Still, despite the losses, struggles and even the off-field tragedy, Elliott believes his first season at UVa positioned him and his program for his success going forward.

“As hard as Year 1 has been, it was what was supposed to happen. It was what was supposed to happen so that growth can take place,” said Elliott. “I think that how the season ended, and everything we went through, I think it was reset for all of us, just in terms of our appreciation for the opportunity, our appreciation for life, our appreciation for where we are. And that’s going to motivate me to make sure I keep the main thing the main thing. Still coach the guys hard, but coach with a lot of love.”

