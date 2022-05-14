Two-time defending champion UVA opens NCAA lacrosse tournament with a blowout win over Brown

Connor Shellenberger, Payton Cormier and Virginia took over in the second half, turning a battle into a blowout as the Cavaliers pulled away from eighth-seeded Brown for a 17-10 win in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“When you get in the month of May, these games are just different," said Shellenberger. "You realize that you could go home tomorrow and this thing you love so much and that you’ve prepared your whole life for, it could be over the next day. There is a little different motivation going into that game and different emotion and passion that comes out.”

UVA (12-3), the two-time defending national champions and only ACC team in the bracket, and the Bears were deadlocked 7-7 at halftime and 9-9 early in the third quarter. But Virginia ended the third on a 4-0 surge, and extended that to an 8-0 run to open the fourth.

“It just felt like we knew what we needed to do," said Cormier. "If we just stayed with it, we were going to eventually pull away.”

Shellenberger scored four goals and had four assists, Cormier scored five times, and Matt Moore added two goals and two assists as UVA won its ninth straight NCAA tournament game.

Senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla helped break open the contest, winning 20 of the 31 draws he took, he helping the Cavaliers seize control of the game. UVA outscored Brown 10-3 in the second half.

With the win, Virginia will face the winner of Sunday’s Maryland-Vermont game next weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The undefeated Terrapins are the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Saturday night at Brown (10-6), UVA freshman goaltender Matthew Nunes, making his NCAA tournament debut, made 16 saves.

“He's really talented. He’s a very good goalie," said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. "And he’s got the right mental and emotional approach. He wants these big moments. He doesn’t shy away from it.”

Tiffany, a Brown alum who coached the bears from 2007-2016, had lost in his only previous trip as a visitor to Stevenson-Pincince Field, a 14-13 defeat in 2020, the final game before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that season.

UVA hadn't played since a 20-10 win over Lafayette on April 28, but - as was the case in their 2021 title run - the long layoff proved to be no problem. In fact, it allowed players including Shellenberger, Moore and LaSalla time to get fully healthy after battling nagging injuries over the final month of the regular season.

Shellenberger, the most outstanding player in last year’s the NCAA tournament when he scored 14 goals in four games, had struggled down the stretch. Bruised and battered, the redshirt sophomore attackman had managed just seven goals in the team’s six April games.

But he scored the first two goals on Saturday night, and then took over in the second half.