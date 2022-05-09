Two-time defending lacrosse champion UVA sent on the road to Brown for first round of NCAAs

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany experienced a range of emotions Sunday as he watched the NCAA tournament bracket reveal on television with his players and staff at UVA’s indoor practice facility.

Tiffany said he was “ecstatic” to see the Cavaliers’ name pop up, “excited” to see his alma mater, Brown, back in the draw, even as UVA’s first-round opponent. He called the committee’s omission of both Duke and Notre Dame “startling.”

The one thing Tiffany, who has led Virginia (11-3) to the last two national championships, didn’t share any feelings on was the team’s potential second-round opponent – No. 1 Maryland, the bracket’s overall top seed.

“There is no second round if you don’t win the first round,” Tiffany said Sunday night during a Zoom session with reporters following the end of the lacrosse selection show.

Maryland (14-0) dumped UVA 23-12 on March 19 at Audi Field in Washington D.C. and the Cavaliers’ path to a third straight title – something that hasn’t been done since Princeton in 1996-1998 – always included a potential rematch with the Terrapins.

But most anticipated that matchup to come much later on in the bracket.

Tiffany said he emphasized to his players on Sunday the importance of staying focused on the first game – Saturday night at eighth-seeded Brown, the school Tiffany both played and coached at before taking over the Virginia program after the 2016 season.

That focus, said Tiffany’s veteran players, was the key to successful championship runs in 2019 and 2021. (There was no 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“This team definitely can win another national tile, but it’s about taking it one game at a time,” said senior midfielder Jeff Conner. “That’s where we can get in trouble is if we start looking at, like, who your quarterfinal matchup could be. When you get in trouble is when you start looking down the road.”

Conner and senior attack Matt Moore said the other element both those championship teams shared was they were peaking at the right time.

So is this year’s edition of the Cavaliers – winners of three straight games by a combined count of 62-34 – on the same trajectory?

“I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” said Conner.

There were, of course, differences between UVA’s last two title teams, as well, most notably, a contrast in championship experience, Moore said.

“I’ll never forget walking out of the locker room, both of those years,” said Moore. “In 2019, I’m looking around and no one has experience. Everyone’s like, ‘Holy. Where are we?’ None of us had ever been there. I think that’s why we were successful. No nerves. We kind of just played.”

The 2021 team had all the experience in the world.

“You looked around that locker room and everybody’s got experience,” said Moore. “So, confidence was through the roof. Those two years were vastly different.”

UVA has experience playing against Brown, where Tiffany coached from 2007-2016. The Cavaliers lost 14-13 in 2020 in Providence, Rhode Island, the final game before the pandemic ended that season. The year before, Virginia beat Brown in Charlottesville, 14-13 in overtime.

The Bears (10-5) play a fast-pace game, scoring 13.4 goals per game, and have one of the Ivy League’s top goaltenders in sophomore Connor Theriault, who ranks 13th in the nation in save percentage at .551.

Tiffany said he wasn’t surprised to be on the road in Round 1, despite his team’s No. 3 national ranking in the polls and share of the ACC regular-season crown. Tiffany said Virginia’s RPI – just outside the Top 8 – made that a likely outcome Sunday.

The Cavaliers only played two NCAA tournament teams during the regular season, losing to both Maryland and Richmond.

What did “shock” him was the fact that, for the first time since 1975, the ACC only has one team in the NCAA tournament. Tiffany said it may be time for the NCAA to reevaluate how it forms the field – the current criteria relies heavily on RPI and strength of schedule.

That’s a question for another day. Like his players, right now, Tiffany is focusing on Brown.