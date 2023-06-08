CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s baseball players and coaches like to tease Anthony Stephan that he only has warning track power. So when Stephan blasted a pitch over 400 feet to straight away center field during last weekend’s regional, a bit of confusion ensued.

Stephan’s ball smacked off the batter’s eye wall behind the center field fence and caromed back into the field of play, and even though East Carolina’s center fielder sat dejected on the warning track, clearly aware it was a home run, no umpire signaled that the ball left the park.

So, Stephan, not accustomed to hitting home runs – and not taking any chances – sprinted around the bases and slide headfirst across home plate.

“I knew he could hit a ball that far,” fellow sophomore Casey Saucke said Thursday. “It was just going to be a matter of time.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Stephan, seated next to Saucke during the press conference, cut in.

“I didn’t,” he said, drawing laughs from the room.

Stephan’s playful humility aside, seventh-seeded Virginia (48-12) goes into this weekend’s super regional against ACC rival Duke fully confident in every hitter in its potent lineup. That confidence has helped foster a patient mindset at the plate for the Cavaliers’ hitters, one that has the team two wins away from another trip to Omaha and the College World Series.

“Going into the box knowing who’s behind you and who’s in front of you, you’ve got confidence in everyone,” Stephan said. “It feels pretty easy up there when you know that if you end up not executing, somebody behind you is going to. I think you saw that this weekend. We know that 1-9 at any point in the game can step up for us and make a big impact.”

UVa has eight lineup regulars hitting .296 or higher. It has nine who have driven in at least 30 runs so far this season. Four players have hit at least 12 home runs and only one has over 40 strikeouts.

“It’s every year when you play these guys,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said Thursday. “They always have great plate discipline. They don’t strike out a bunch. And this year is a particularly deep lineup. One through nine, there’s great bat to ball skills. They can put the ball in the gaps. They can put balls out of the ballpark.”

Against the Blue Devils (38-22), that lineup will be tested by an unorthodox pitching approach. With a deep stable of pitchers, but no true front-line starters, Pollard’s starters generally don’t work more than three innings, going through the lineup only once.

Duke will start freshman left-hander Andrew Healy in Friday’s game, opposite Virginia senior right-hander Nick Parker. Both pitchers had success when the teams met for a three game ACC series during the regular season.

Parker gave up two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of work against Duke in a 10-2 win on April 29.

Healy started Duke’s 7-3 win over UVa on April 30, throwing three scoreless innings. He only faced 10 batters that day.

The Blue Devils won two out of three in that series, giving them confidence returning to Charlottesville, this time with a spot in the College World Series on the line. But the Cavaliers went on a tear after that weekend, and enter the super regional having won 13 of their last 14 games.

“I think we’re playing our best baseball right now,” Saucke said. “We’re red hot. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare, work hard as a team and do what we do. I think we’re ready to let it shine on the field and just do our thing.”

