UCLA and USC jump to the Big10. What does the mean for the rest of college football? | The Teel and Barber podcast

Forget Go West. The West moved east with USC and UCLA’s jump to the Big Ten. What does that mean for the rest of college football, especially the ACC and members UVA and Virginia Tech? We break it all down, this week.
About the podcast
Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.
Previous episodes
