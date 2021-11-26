UConn staves off VCU in overtime, beating Rams 70-63 in Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game

For much of the afternoon, Friday’s battle between VCU and 22nd-ranked Connecticut could easily have been mistaken for a wrestling match.

Especially in the second half, referee whistles seemed to permeate from Imperial Arena more often than the squeaking of shoes.

Two gritty, scrappy defenses made for a battle of attrition, the fouls a result of players fighting for anything and everything they could.

Ultimately, the well dried for VCU offensively late and UConn survived to win 70-63 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis' third-place game.

The Rams (3-4) went the final 2:32 of regulation without a point, and the final 3:25 without a basket. They didn’t snap the scoring drought until a KeShawn Curry free throw with 1:10 to play in overtime.

UConn’s Isaiah Whaley hit a 3 with 1:05 to play to tie it at 56. UConn (7-1) got back-to-back looks with about 12 seconds to play, before a travel by R.J. Cole. But, on the ensuing VCU inbounds try with 1.4 seconds to play, the Rams’ Curry stepped out of bounds on the inbounds catch.

The Huskies got the ball back, but a last-second 3-point try by Cole was off the mark, and the game headed to overtime.