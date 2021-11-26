UConn staves off VCU in overtime, beating Rams 70-63 in Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game

For much of the afternoon, Friday’s battle between VCU and 22nd-ranked Connecticut could easily have been mistaken for a wrestling match.
Especially in the second half, referee whistles seemed to permeate from Imperial Arena more often than the squeaking of shoes.
Two gritty, scrappy defenses made for a battle of attrition, the fouls a result of players fighting for anything and everything they could.
Ultimately, the well dried for VCU offensively late and UConn survived to win 70-63 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis' third-place game.
The Rams (3-4) went the final 2:32 of regulation without a point, and the final 3:25 without a basket. They didn’t snap the scoring drought until a KeShawn Curry free throw with 1:10 to play in overtime.
UConn’s Isaiah Whaley hit a 3 with 1:05 to play to tie it at 56. UConn (7-1) got back-to-back looks with about 12 seconds to play, before a travel by R.J. Cole. But, on the ensuing VCU inbounds try with 1.4 seconds to play, the Rams’ Curry stepped out of bounds on the inbounds catch.
The Huskies got the ball back, but a last-second 3-point try by Cole was off the mark, and the game headed to overtime.
In overtime, another 3 from Whaley got the Huskies going. And the Huskies went 9 of 9 at the free throw line in the extra period to hold on.
VCU got a season-high 21 points from freshman point guard Jayden Nunn. Nunn also pulled down eight rebounds. He was the only Rams player in double figures.
The game ended with a combined 55 fouls. The Rams were 14 of 24 at the line, and the Huskies 23 of 28.
It was a haphazard first half at times, but the constant was VCU’s brick-wall defense.
UConn went a stretch of 7:34 without a field goal in the waning minutes of the first half, the Rams forcing an array of tough looks that the Huskies could not connect on.
VCU also forced nine UConn turnovers and blocked four shots before the break.
That helped make it possible that, even with the Rams’ own 4:45 field goal drought down the stretch of the first half, which Nunn snapped with his second 3 of the game, they pulled away to a 28-20 lead with 2:20 to play before the break, on a layup by Curry. That capped an 8-0 VCU run, that began with the Nunn 3.
The Huskies managed a 6-0 spurt to close the half, finished when Cole was fouled on a long-range heave attempt with 0.1 seconds to play and made 2 of 3 free throws. But VCU maintained a 28-26 advantage heading into the locker room.
Cole had 26 points to lead UConn. Whaley finished with 16 points, going 3 of 3 from deep.
VCU fell to 15-51 overall against opponents in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Rams, who beat Syracuse, but fell to sixth-ranked Baylor and to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis, will be off until Dec. 5, when they host Campbell.
