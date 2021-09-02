Ulrik Edvardsen a key piece of stout defense on VCU men's soccer team that's off to a productive start

When Edvardsen first arrived at VCU that summer, it was a culture shock, he admits. For one, the weather was an adjustment, notably hotter and more humid than Norwegian summers.

A difference on the field that Evardsen picked up on was the athleticism among the players around him. While big, Edvardsen doesn’t consider himself the fastest player.

But he described himself as a thinker on the field — he had to use his brain to try to get steps ahead of other players in situations where he may have lacked athleticism.

“His strength lies in his mind and his decisions and what he does back there,” Giffard said. “He’s good with the ball, but his best qualities are his organization and his intelligence.”

The intellectual side of the game is something that Edvardsen said came naturally for him, but he’s developed it further by watching a lot of soccer. He’s a big fan of the English Premier League, and Liverpool and its standout defender Virgil van Dĳk in particular.

“Just trying to take in and see what the players at the best level do in different situations,” he said. “And then try to put that into my game as well."