Ulrik Edvardsen a key piece of stout defense on VCU men's soccer team that's off to a productive start

What VCU’s Dave Giffard considers perhaps the coldest, most miserable weather he’s ever encountered on a recruiting trip came in early 2017, on a visit to Norway.
The field Giffard visited was covered in snow, and had to be cleared off to play on. His wife, Marisa, texted to ask how the trip was going and Giffard sent back a selfie of him freezing in the cold, he remembered recently with a chuckle. It was 5 or 10 degrees below zero.
But the player Giffard was there to see was a promising defender named Ulrik Edvardsen, who had captained the U-19 squad for first division Eliteserien club SK Brann and featured on the Norwegian U-18 national team.
“Ulrik was exactly the player that he looked like,” Giffard said. “Great kid, enjoyed spending some time with his family. Just wonderful people.
“And so it was a good fit.”
For Giffard, braving the elements on that trip has paid dividends over the past four years. Edvardsen has been a defensive stalwart for the Rams since his freshman season in 2017.
The 6-3, 175 pounder has been part of 26 shutouts at VCU. He’s a cerebral player who, as he’s become more comfortable over his time in Richmond has become a leader, a captain.
And Edvardsen, VCU’s lone Atlantic 10 preseason all-conference selection this year, is part of a strong overall Rams defensive lineup led by the trio of he, Zeron Sewell and goalkeeper Mario Sequeira.
They’ve helped VCU to a productive start to the season, beating then No. 7-ranked Wake Forest 2-0 in their opener last Thursday and playing to a 1-1 draw with then No. 4-ranked North Carolina on Sunday.
“I think a lot of people are sleeping on us,” Edvardsen said. “But, personally, I think we have a really good team. We have really good squad depth.”
Edvardsen, originally from Bergen, Norway, comes from a soccer family. His older brother, Joachim, was an inspiration to him growing up. Joachim, a winger, currently plays professionally for Norwegian division club Øygarden FK.
Edvardsen joined the SK Brann system when he was 13 years old. As the years progressed, he reached the brink of making the club’s first team. He traveled with the first team during the preseason in 2016.
But, ultimately, the club didn’t offer him a contract. He went on to spend half a year with Øygarden FK.
Meanwhile, Edvardsen had a lot of schools in the U.S. after him to come over and play collegiate soccer. VCU was one, which led to Giffard’s wintertime trip to Norway in 2017.
Giffard spent about a week in Norway, to speak with Edvardsen and his family. Edvardsen liked what he heard.
“Just made me really confident that, 'Yeah, I want to do this. I want to try something new. Leave my comfort zone, leave my friends, leave my family and everything. And try to stand on my own feet,’” Edvardsen said.
When Edvardsen first arrived at VCU that summer, it was a culture shock, he admits. For one, the weather was an adjustment, notably hotter and more humid than Norwegian summers.
A difference on the field that Evardsen picked up on was the athleticism among the players around him. While big, Edvardsen doesn’t consider himself the fastest player.
But he described himself as a thinker on the field — he had to use his brain to try to get steps ahead of other players in situations where he may have lacked athleticism.
“His strength lies in his mind and his decisions and what he does back there,” Giffard said. “He’s good with the ball, but his best qualities are his organization and his intelligence.”
The intellectual side of the game is something that Edvardsen said came naturally for him, but he’s developed it further by watching a lot of soccer. He’s a big fan of the English Premier League, and Liverpool and its standout defender Virgil van Dĳk in particular.
“Just trying to take in and see what the players at the best level do in different situations,” he said. “And then try to put that into my game as well."
Edvardsen has started 101 of the 102 games he’s played in since his freshman season. He was an all-A-10 second-team pick both after the 2019 season and after the irregular spring season earlier this year, played after the 2020 season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giffard considers the outfit of Edvardsen, Sewell and Sequeira — all fifth-season seniors — to be the best center back, goalkeeper partnership in the college game right now.
“And I’m pretty comfortable saying that,” Giffard said.
Sewell was named the TopDrawerSoccer player of the week for his play in the Rams’ opening weekend, against the Demon Deacons and Tar Heels. And VCU, which plays at Florida International on Friday, jumped into the United Soccer Coaches rankings at No. 12 in the country.
“It’s all part of the journey, and what can we learn along the way? And how good can we get? And, along those lines, can we take care of enough details to be able to get some results to help us? We’ll see,” Giffard said.
For Giffard’s squad, Edvardsen will be important in those efforts to push the Rams toward their potential.
That frigid trip to Norway has proved more than worth it.
“We have a really good, solid group here,” Edvardsen said. “And I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
