UMass shooting makes for Atlantic 10 tournament history; George Mason surges in second half to beat George Washington

There were times in Massachusetts’ matchup with Saint Joseph’s on Thursday when it seemed the Minutemen could not miss, in the most literal sense.

Take the 18-0 run UMass put together in the first half, for example, that included four 3s and gave the Minutemen a 23-point lead just over nine minutes into the game. Or take Carl Pierre hitting three straight 3s to start the second half, in the first minute, to extend the lead to 32 and squash any thoughts of a SJU comeback.

UMass’ success Thursday at the Robins Center was of historical proportions. It beat the Hawks 100-66 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center.

"Guys hit shots and it's contagious, and it makes the game a lot more fun," freshman Ronnie DeGray III said.

The Minutemen, seeded fifth, move on to play No. 4 Saint Louis at 1 p.m. at the Robins Center on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals.

Their 34-point margin of victory was the largest in A-10 tournament history, besting the 33-point margin that Rutgers beat St. Bonaventure in 1989. The 100 points marked the first time in 22 years that a team has scored that much in an A-10 tournament, since George Washington did it it 1999.