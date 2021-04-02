UNC AD vows quick, expansive search for Williams' successor

“I don’t have that deep [Carolina connection] that Roy does, and I haven’t been here my entire career,” said Cunningham, UNC’s AD since 2011. “And so, I really want to hear from [former players] and get their thoughts. … I value that, and I want to do right by them. … But I don’t want to be myopic. I don’t want to be myopic on the head-coaching [experience] thing, and I don’t want to be myopic on Carolina experience.”

When Williams returned to UNC, he had coached Kansas to four Final Fours and 14 NCAA tournaments in 15 seasons. No one in the Carolina family has similar credentials now.

Former Tar Heels reserve Wes Miller has coached UNC Greensboro to 125 victories and two NCAA appearances in the last five years, and Williams said Thursday that no player he coached came as close to reaching his potential as Miller.

After a promising four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, former Carolina assistant Jerod Haase, who played for Williams at Kansas, has gained minimal traction in five years at Stanford. Current Tar Heels assistant and former player Hubert Davis shares Williams’ enduring affection for all things Carolina blue but lacks other coaching experience.