UNC coach ejected as VCU stuns hosting Heels; Rams one win away from super regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It takes some fortunate breaks in the postseason. It always does.

And on Saturday night against Chapel Hill Regional host UNC, in a packed Boshamer Stadium, VCU got a couple of them.

A pair of out-of-the-ordinary fielding scenarios played to the Rams’ favor. Both resulted in inning-ending double plays, to get out of jams.

Then when it was the Rams’ time to produce they did, making the most of their fortune.

Shortstop Connor Hujsak knocked a pair of home runs for the second night in a row, starter Campbell Ellis recorded a scoreless outing and VCU propelled itself into Sunday’s regional final with a 4-3 victory over the Tar Heels. It came in front of a sellout crowd of 3,843.

For the Rams (42-18) it was a 17th victory in a row, and it put them squarely in the regional’s driver’s seat.

"It's awesome. I mean, this is everything you dream of as a kid,” Ellis said afterward. “Our team is just so close. Like, we're all brothers. And we all trust each other. We know the next guy's going to do his job. And if he messes up, we know the next guy's got his back.

“It's been a ride, Rams are rolling."

VCU snapped what was an eight-game UNC (39-20) win streak. The Tar Heels are the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA tournament field.

VCU will play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s game between UNC and Georgia at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, looking to advance to a super regional for the second time in program history. The Rams advanced for the first time in 2015.

The first of the unorthodox VCU fielding sequences Saturday came in the top of the second inning. The bases were loaded with one out when UNC first baseman Johnny Castagnozzi sent a grounder toward Rams second baseman Marcus O’Malley. O’Malley flipped to Hujsak at shortstop.

Tomas Frick slid aggressively into Hujsak, knocking him off balance. Hujsak’s throw to first base wasn’t in time, but Frick was called for interference on the play — a second out, and an end to the frame.

“What I saw was [Frick’s] hand kind of come out at the end,” Stiffler said. “I think that’s what the umpire saw.”

Another strange play came in the top half of the third inning. The Tar Heels had two on with one out. Shortstop Danny Serretti popped a blooper up toward O’Malley. O’Malley ran in to the infield grass and slid to try to catch it, but the ball slipped out of his glove.

But, in turn, O’Malley was able to turn around and toss the ball to Hujsak to catch Mac Horvath out at second base. Then Hujsak threw to Ben Nippolt at third base, where he tagged out a charging Colby Wilkerson, who had been on second base. It was effectively a 4-6-5 double play.

However a livid UNC coach Scott Forbes argued that the infield fly rule should’ve been in effect. The call stood, but Forbes went on to be ejected by home plate umpire Jeff Henrichs in the middle of the inning for continuing to argue. Forbes had earlier argued the interference call in the previous inning. The ejection will lead to a two-game suspension for Forbes.

Afterward, Stiffler expressed that he feels the infield fly rule should be changed — “I do not think players should ever be in jeopardy on line drives and weird plays in the infield.”

Stiffler said O’Malley did not drop the ball on purpose to spur the double play and felt the fact that the infield fly rule wasn’t put into effect was the right call, because the play O’Malley tried to make was not a routine one, which is a stipulation of the rule.

“I didn’t get much of an explanation at all about it,” said UNC assistant head coach/recruiting coordinator Bryant Gaines, who spoke postgame in place of Forbes. “As soon as all that stuff happened, we just had to move on.”

Ellis got out of a two-on-with-two-out jam in the fourth inning, by drawing a fly out from Castagnozzi. He was replaced by right-hander Evan Chenier heading into the fifth inning after tossing four scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and three walks.

Chenier then proceeded to retire the Tar Heels in order in the fifth. He went 2 2/3 scoreless innings total, striking out three. Lefty Jaden Griffin replaced Chenier in the sixth and went one inning. He allowed one run, on a solo home run to star UNC freshman center fielder Vance Honeycutt. That homer was his 23rd of the season, adding to his Tar Heels freshman record.

Right-hander Nolan Wilson, a Virginia Tech transfer, finished the game. Serretti launched a two-out, two-run ninth-inning blast off Wilson in the ninth, before Wilson allowed a pair of walks. But left fielder Mikey Madej popped up to Nippolt to end the game.

UNC had outscored opponents 78 to 22 in its win streak. The Tar Heels, before Saturday, were 30-6 at home this season.

Georgia and UNC are averaging a combined 13.7 runs, but VCU has held them to a combined four runs so far in the regional. The Rams opened their regional appearance with an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

“They're just staying in what we believe and what we teach and what our pitching coach, [Seth Cutler-Voltz], has talked to them about,” Stiffler said of the Rams’ pitchers. “That's one thing that we have really keyed on this week and last week as well, is not trying to be anything we're not.”

Hujsak went 2-for-4 with the two home runs Saturday, both solo shots — one in the second inning and one in the eighth. He also homered twice against Georgia on Friday, and is now on a seven-game hit streak for the Rams. Cooper Benzin (Glen Allen) went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, on a seventh-inning double down the left-field line that made it 3-1.

Hujsak was a batter who UNC talked about specifically before the game.

“He does a really good job of hitting balls that are up and out, over the plate,” Gaines said. “And, unfortunately, we didn't make some pitches against him tonight in some situations where we needed to."

After Hujsak connected on what became his second homer, a no-doubter that pushed the Rams’ lead to 4-1, he watched it sail over the left-field wall and flipped his bat along the first-base line.

It was an exclamation mark on the night, and now the Rams stand just one step away from the next stage.

“It's awesome,” Hujsak said of the environment in Chapel Hill on Saturday. “I mean, it's what you play for. Go out there, have fun. Enjoy it."