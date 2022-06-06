UNC prevails over VCU 7-3 in winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional final, ending Rams' run

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In hindsight, it could be said that North Carolina has been preparing for the situation it found itself in this weekend since late April.

At the end of that month, the Tar Heels found themselves 8-13 in ACC play after a sweep at the hands of UVA.

But then they won 11 of their last 13 regular-season ACC contests, followed by four straight games in the ACC tournament, to claim the league crown.

So they know what it’s like to find themselves down, and they know how to pull themselves out of an unfavorable spot.

It was a situation UNC found itself this weekend, as hosts of the Chapel Hill Regional. The team slipped into the regional’s loser’s bracket after a loss to VCU on Saturday.

However, the Tar Heels rebounded to win two games Sunday, forcing a winner-take-all regional final on Monday.

And, on Monday, UNC won once more, beating VCU 7-3 to win the regional and advance to super regionals for the 10th time in school history.

“That’s what we talked about [Saturday] night, after the game didn’t go how we wanted to,” UNC lefty Caden Griffin said Sunday. “We had a rough stretch, that’s been the story of our team.”

For VCU (42-20), on Monday, the gas ran out on another magical run. The Rams had a 17-game win streak through Saturday night’s win over UNC in Chapel Hill, including a second straight A-10 title.

But, in the first take at the regional final, the Tar Heels (42-20) beat VCU 19-8 on Sunday night. That, because of the double-elimination regional format, forced Monday’s finale.

And, like Sunday, UNC jumped on the Rams early on Monday. The Rams never recovered from a four-run Tar Heels first inning, Monday’s loss ending their season.

Center fielder A.J. Mathis, catcher Jacob Selden and second baseman Marcus O’Malley had an RBI apiece for VCU. Pitchers Tyler Davis and Chase Hungate allowed six earned runs in the first 3 1/3 innings.

Sunday and Monday marked the first time VCU lost back-to-back games since April 24 and April 26.