As the star basketball player who led North Carolina to the national championship game last year, then chose to come back for his senior season, Armando Bacot’s celebrity status around Chapel Hill is undeniable.

It’s also inescapable.

“It’s crazy around campus,” Bacot said. “I can’t really go anywhere without getting noticed and taking a bunch of pictures and on videos. So, I really kind of stay to myself.”

Bacot, the Richmond native and former Trinity Episcopal star, shares an apartment five minutes from the Dean Dome with a team manager. There’s a sports bar on the ground floor of his apartment building that his friends frequent, but he hasn’t even been to.

“I’d much rather be out," Bacot said. "But I just don’t want to deal with it."

When the season started, Bacot was the most famous college basketball player on the nation’s most hyped team. North Carolina was ranked No. 1 in the preseason and Bacot had spent his offseason profiting from NIL deals, even getting an acting cameo on the hit Netflix show “Outer Banks.”

As March begins, he finished a distant third in the ACC player of the year voting and his North Carolina Tar Heels head to Greensboro needing some big wins in the conference tournament just to make the NCAAs since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

“It was tough, definitely, early on. At the time, we weren’t really that good of a team,” Bacot said. “There was a lot of stuff we had to go through as a team to get better. And we’re still going through that. Everyone had us at No. 1, but I don’t think we were No. 1.”

It’s a pressure Bacot felt intensely and a frustration that has mounted as the season has gone along. The Tar Heels finished seventh in the ACC and will play Wednesday night in the conference tournament against Boston College.

They are a true bubble team, with experts split on just how much they have to do in Greensboro to earn an NCAA at-large bid. Becoming the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament is not a distinction Bacot wants for his team.

“He wears it. It’s a lot on him,” said his father, Armando Bacot Sr. “I just told him, ‘Finish your breakfast. Finish what you started.’”

Bacot has certainly done his part. He’s averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game and a league-best 10.8 rebounds per outing. He leads the ACC in offensive rebounding and ranks fifth in field goal percentage.

How dominant can Bacot be? In a 77-69 loss to North Carolina State, Bacot had 16 points and 14 rebounds -- and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts bordered on ecstatic. After all, Bacot had scored 23 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in an earlier win over State.

“I’m happy as all you know what. The guy has put up video game numbers against us,” Keatts said. “I think he had 16 and he had to take 14 shots to get there, and I was happy with that. He’s tough to guard. … We cut his rebounds by four and his points by seven, and he still had a great day.”

Over the last two seasons, while UNC coach Hubert Davis has bemoaned having to coach and coax effort out of many of his players, Bacot has a dependable source of energy and intensity.

“Armando always sets an example for his teammates,” Davis said. “His toughness in terms of coming back from injuries, his toughness in terms of in practice and games. I’ve never questioned, I’ve never wavered at all on Armando’s commitment to this team, this program, his energy, his effort and his toughness.”

With all the attention and opportunity surrounding him, Bacot has remained steadfastly focused on basketball. He has an advisor run his social media accounts and turned down the chance to have a larger, recurring role on the television show for fear it would interfere with his basketball training, his father said.

With the numerous NIL deals he has in place, he carefully schedules his time. But it adds to his workload. When Bacot suffered an ankle injury in a road loss to Virginia on Jan. 10, his father called him the next day, to check on his health. Bacot was on his way to shoot a commercial.

If there’s one thing Bacot is as passionate about as basketball, it’s his family, especially his 12-year-old brother, King, an emerging basketball prospect. He frequently urges his father to skip his games to make sure he’s at King’s. But Bacot Sr. prides himself on being at as many of both his sons’ games as he can, sometimes making overnight trips to catch back-to-back games.

Supporting King is becoming even more important as the youngster is starting to experience the kind of attention, sometimes unwanted, that his brother has to handle as a college star.

“His goal is, ‘I want to do everything my brother did,” Bacot Sr. said of King. “But with him, it’s a little different. He just signed up to play basketball. He says, ‘I didn’t sign up to be perfect.’ He’s taking pictures with fans. He’s getting heckled by adults. He calls Mando and asks him for insight for a lot of things.”

Still, through it all, King is developing the same passion for the game that his older brother still has. It’s why Bacot came back for another year at Carolina.

“Just another crack at some of the success we had last year,” he said. “Getting back to the tournament. I still think there was a lot of unfinished business I had to handle for myself.”

Bacot wants to finish that breakfast.