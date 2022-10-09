Undefeated JMU makes history, cracking AP Top 25 for first time ever

In Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday night, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti repeated the same message to his team both before and at halftime of his team’s tussle with Arkansas State.

“‘The statement we make today will be the news of next week,’” Cignetti said he told his players. “‘So do you want to make a statement or a comment?’”

And JMU, on Saturday, continued to make a statement. It’s one that seems to only get louder and louder every week.

The Dukes beat Arkansas State 42-20, remaining perfect in their first year at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, a new member of the Sun Belt Conference. They’re now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Sun Belt League play — one of 15 FBS teams still without a loss at the midpoint of the season.

The rising tide of national acclaim that has come with JMU’s success pushed the program to history on Sunday: the Dukes cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time ever, at No. 25.

“You only get that kind of positive publicity and recognition when you win,” Cignetti said Saturday. “So, we’ve done a good job of maintaining our focus on what counts between the sidelines, and staying with the process. It’s nice to get that kind of recognition. Everybody enjoys that.

“It’s great for the university and our program and our supporters. But we have great potential. And I guarantee our players aren’t surprised we’re 5-0. And I’m not surprised we’re 5-0.”

JMU appeared on the ballots of 34 of 63 media members in this week’s AP Top 25. One voter pegged the Dukes No. 19 in their ballot, the highest of all. Five voters had JMU No. 20, three had them No. 21, four had them No. 22, six had them No. 23, four had them No. 24 and 11 had them No. 25.

The poll is tallied using a descending point system that awards teams voted No. 1 25 points and teams voted No. 25 one point. JMU totaled 105 points this week.

The Dukes have received votes in the AP poll for three consecutive weeks now, dating back to the Sept. 25 poll when they garnered four points coming off a comeback win at Appalachian State. Momentum picked up last week, after a win over Texas State, as JMU picked up 39 points. Then the program finally broke into the Top 25 this week.

JMU nearly broke into Sunday’s new USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well, picking up 70 points there, the third most among teams outside of that top 25. That poll is scored the same as the AP poll and is voted on by 63 head coaches.

To running back Percy Agyei-Obese, JMU’s success in this first year of its transition to FBS, from the Football Championship Subdivision, is a mark of the program’s tradition. And also of the brotherhood that he said exists among the Dukes in the locker room.

They’re certainly no strangers to success. Entering this year, JMU was 88-18 over its past eight seasons, with eight straight FCS playoff appearances. There was also an FCS national championship (2016) and two national runner-up finishes (2017, 2019) in that span.

That was the groundwork for the jump to FBS — the highest classification of college football — this year. It was a leap the university had prepared for for years, before an apt opportunity to make it came last year. JMU became part of a Sun Belt expansion project that was an after-effect of the landscape-rattling decision by Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that the Dukes aren’t surprised by what they’ve been able to accomplish in Year 1 of FBS life. What they’re doing is a goal they stated internally at the beginning of fall camp in August, and at the beginning of the season in September.

“We’re doing what we said we were going to do,” said the sixth-year Agyei-Obese, who had a career-high 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns at Arkansas State. “And, at this point right now, it’s just about staying focused and staying on the right path.”

Teammate Isaac Ukwu — a redshirt senior defensive end who had six tackles, with 2.5 for a loss and a sack against Arkansas State — is a player Cignetti described Saturday as a team spokesman. He’s a voice for the Dukes.

Ukwu was subsequently asked how, in that role, he keeps the rest of the team energized each week. It’s an easy responsibility, he replied.

“Because everyone just wants to win,” he said Saturday. “So no matter what type of hype goes around, or what the fans get into talking about, at the end of the day it’s all about winning and losing. And we know that, if we lose, it don’t matter. All that stuff will go away.

“All that notoriety and all that — people are only with you when you’re winning, in terms of the national attention.”

For now, the wins keep racking up. And so does the national notoriety.

JMU is just the third program ever to go 5-0 in the first year of an FBS transition, with UTSA in 2012 and FAU in 2004. A win this Saturday, at Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt), would make them the first-ever FBS debutant to go 6-0.

And the statement would get louder still.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about winning,” Ukwu said. “And no one wants to lose. So I think that’s the biggest motivating factor for this team.”