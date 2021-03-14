Underdog VCU women win Atlantic 10 title, earn spot in NCAA tournament

Taya Robinson and Sarah Te-Biasu scored 19 points apiece to lead VCU to its second NCAA tournament berth with an 81-69 win over UMass on Sunday in an improbable matchup in the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.

The Rams, who last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2009, won by making 10 of 20 from 3-point range and 14 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter. Plus back-to-back offensive rebounds allowed VCU, up 73-67, to have a 49-second possession capped by a pair of free throws with just under a minute left.

Tera Reed added 12 points and Janika Griffith-Wallace 10 for VCU, which was playing in its third-straight title game. Robinson, a senior, was 5 of 7 behind the arc and Te-Biasu, a freshman, was 3 of 6 plus 8 of 8 at the line for her season-high scoring game.

The A-10 preseason favorite, the Rams (16-10) finished fifth and became just the second five-seed to win the tournament. UMass (14-6) was just the second seven-seed to reach the final game and would have been the first to win. The Minutewomen reached the NCAA in 1996 and 1998.