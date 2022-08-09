Understandably, new VMI baseball coach Sam Roberts (Prince George) will hover near home

New VMI baseball coach Sam Roberts prioritizes recruiting Virginia’s capital and its outskirts, for understandable reasons.

Roberts, 33, played at Prince George High School before becoming VMI’s all-time hits leader 2008-11. His older brother by two years, Mike, also graduated from Prince George High and played at VMI. Both went on to professional careers, Sam in the Oakland organization, Mike in the Milwaukee system.

Their cousin, Will Roberts, starred as a pitcher at the Maggie Walker Governor’s School and then at the University of Virginia before reaching Triple-A in the Cleveland chain. Will Roberts’ brother, Jack, also pitched at UVA after graduating from James River High.

“We’ve always had success recruiting the Richmond area. We know there is a ton of good baseball players and baseball teams and baseball coaches out of that area,” said Roberts, a VMI assistant from 2017 until Aug. 5, when the school announced his appointment as head coach.

“Obviously, I’m very familiar with that area in terms of my family history and all that. So that’s going to be probably the primary area that we recruit out of.”

Roberts’ father, Mickey Roberts, was a standout pitcher on the Longwood team that advanced to the 1982 Division II College World Series. Mickey Roberts then coached the Prince George High team for 23 years until stepping down following the 2019 season.

“I knew I wanted to play for as long as I possibly could, and I knew that the minute I was done playing, I wanted to get into coaching,” said Sam Roberts. “As a little kid, I saw the relationships that my dad developed in terms of baseball. I just decided that, OK, these players – and obviously, I looked up to all those players when I was growing up – they all would come back and enjoyed their time playing for him and all that.”

VMI named Roberts coach after Jonathan Hadra, the Keydets coach for eight years, moved to Old Dominion as an assistant.

VMI went 16-40 last season (6-15 Southern Conference) and has not posted a winning record since 2014. The last stretch of Keydets’ consistent success came when Roberts was pitching and playing infield and outfield at VMI 2008-11. The Keydets were then members of the Big South Conference, and in 2014 rejoined the Southern Conference, to which VMI belonged 1924-2003.

The SoCon is a more competitive conference for baseball than the Big South.

“The VMI teams that have had success, they’ve brought a certain level of work ethic, a certain level of toughness and discipline,” said Roberts. “And I think those three things are things our program has been built on. That’s my goal, is to continue to strive to get those types of players here.”

Becoming a Division I coach in any sport, at any school, constitutes a distinct honor, and Roberts sees his rise to a leadership role at VMI as a particularly energizing development.

“I just think about how much this school has given to me, and given to my teammates and my family,” said Roberts. “In terms of being excited and jumping into this, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be the head coach at my alma mater because of everything it has given to me.”

At VMI, Roberts played for Marlin Ikenberry, a Douglas Freeman High grad who has been James Madison’s head coach since 2016. Ikenberry, a four-year starting catcher for the Keydets, was VMI’s head coach 2004-14.