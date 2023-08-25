CHARLOTTESVILLE – For a football team that lost its top four wide receivers from last season, Virginia heads into the 2023 season with a surprisingly strong starting lineup at that position.

The question for offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and first-year receivers coach Adam Mims has been whether or not the team will be deep enough at the spot.

“That was a group that obviously has a lot of question marks on it with the departures of some of the guys who left here,” Kitchings said.

Indeed, UVa lost Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson to the NFL, Billy Kemp IV transferred to Nebraska and Lavel Davis Jr. died in the November on-campus shooting that also killed teammates Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Wicks, Thompson, Kemp and Davis combined for 115 catches, 1,496 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a down year for the Cavaliers’ passing attack.

Virginia’s returning receivers this season totaled 17 receptions for 226 yards and one score.

But as the Cavaliers wrap up their preseason camp and begin preparations for the Sept. 2 season opener against No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville, Kitchings said the team is confident it can go at least seven deep at the wide receiver position, important because injuries and special teams roles figure to impact that group during the year.

Junior Ethan Davies and sophomore JR Wilson both played last season, while freshman Jaden Gibson, an early enrollee, excelled at times during spring practice. Freshman Suderian Harrison has played well through camp and is also among the seven receivers Kitchings feels are game-ready, at this point.

“I believe we have a lot of guys we can trust now,” Davies said. “A lot of guys know to do and they’re executing now as well. We know what to do, where to be and how to do it.”

Still, Kitchings would like to add at least one more name to that list.

“I like where we are with Malik, Malachi, and Demick Starling has had a tremendous camp,” Kitchings said. “JR Wilson, Ethan Davies, Suderian Harrison, Jaden Gibson. Right there that gives us seven. If we can get to eight guys, add another one to the mix, I think that would be good for us.”

Wilson played in seven games last season, starting the final two. He caught eight passes for 86 yards over those two contests, losses to North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Davies said Wilson and Gibson have improved their route running and are playing the ball better in the air.

Kitchings said Wilson, a 6-foot-4 219-pounder from New York, and Gibson, a 6-foot, 179-pound Georgia native, made impressive physical gains this offseason, adding strength and weight that should help their durability over the course of the year.

“They both physically have continued to develop, especially with Jaden coming out of high school,” Kitchings said. “He’s added some good weight. Even JR, his body’s changed. He’s a little more defined, and his conditioning is better out at practice, he has a little more stamina. That allows him to play longer, harder and stronger, for a longer time. Both of those guys have seen a lot of growth.”

He also noted both have sharpened the precision of their route running, a key element in the pro-style, timing-based offense Kitchings and coach Tony Elliott installed upon arriving last spring.

Davies, who also could be a factor as a punt returner, said his first college experience, playing in six of the team’s 10 games last season, has helped his development at the position. In particular, Davies said he’s able to get more out of watching video of previous games.

“I used to just watch myself,” said Davies, who caught one pass for 7 yards a year ago. “That helps a good amount. But when I begin to watch the defense as well, start to read what coverages are they in, when I go in motion, what am I seeing?”

Those are lessons Davies tries to share with his younger teammates, including Gibson and Harrison, as Virginia tries to establish depth at the position.

