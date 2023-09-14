CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jimmy Christ spent three seasons at Penn State before graduating and transferring to Virginia. So the offensive tackle and Sterling native knows a little bit about Big Ten football.

Christ saw action as a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams in 10 games last season, including the Nittany Lions‘ 30-0 win over Maryland. Now, as UVa prepares to travel to College Park to face the Terrapins on Friday night, his teammates have been getting some extra insight from Christ, though they’re not divulging any specifics.

“He played in the Big Ten at Penn State. He’s played this team before,” center Ty Furnish said Wednesday. “He’s shared a couple of things. I’m not going to say anything more.”

Virginia is 0-2 and heads to Maryland as a two-touchdown underdog. Struggles on the offensive line have a been a huge part of the team’s woes coming out of the gate this season.

Through two games, it’s not unreasonable to assert that the Cavaliers’ offensive line has been the worst in the ACC and one of the worst in all of college football.

Opposing defenses have been feasting in UVa’s backfield, making 21 stops behind the line of scrimmage the past two games, including eight sacks. That means 16.8% of Virginia’s offensive plays are being stopped for a loss.

“There’s glimpses, and then there’s reason for disappointment,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who was particularly irked by the line’s pre-snap penalties and Furnish’s inconsistent snaps. “We’ve executed in practice and done some things and it’s just not consistently showing up in the games.”

UVa’s front was bad last season. UVa’s 3.4 sacks allowed per game in 2022 were the 11th-most nationally and second most in the ACC. The Hoos’ rushing attack managed only 123.1 yards on the ground per contest, which ranked 102nd nationally and the average was the fourth fewest in the league.

Virginia lost three starters from last season – Derek Devine and Jonathan Leech to graduation and Logan Taylor went to Boston College through the transfer portal.

It brought in Christ, Houston transfer Uganna Nnanna at tackle and Dayton transfer Brian Stevens at guard.

This season, it’s started the same lineup in its first two games – Furnish at center, Nnanna and McKale Boley at the tackle spots and Stevens and Noah Josey at the guard positions.

Against Tennessee, starting quarterback Tony Muskett was sacked four times on 21 passing plays before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury. Freshman Anthony Colandrea started in Muskett’s place against JMU and was sacked four times on 30 passing plays.

In all, the Cavaliers have given up the most sacks (eight) and lost the most yardage on sacks (53 yards) in the ACC this year.

Only South Carolina (10) and Colorado (12) have given up more sacks among Power Five teams.

“It’s pretty close. It’s a matter of inches honestly,” Christ said. “Your punch wasn’t right. Your kick wasn’t right. You set a little too far out. You opened your hips. It’s small little things that if we get cleared up we’ll be way better. We definitely have the talent and ability to do it. We just have to clean up some stuff.”

Things haven’t gone any better in the run game.

UVa ranks last in the ACC in rushing yards per game (56.5) and last in yards per carry 1.5. That’s the fewest yards per carry of any Power Five team.

In Saturday’s 36-35 loss to JMU, it managed just 18 yards on 35 rushes. Now, it’s getting set to face a Maryland team that boasts formidable size on its defensive line and linebacker positions in its 3-4 scheme.

“I think the biggest thing will be focus,” senior tight end Grant Misch said. “We identify defenses right all week and then we get in the game and sometimes we have an issue. Lack of effort some times. I think for the most part, we’ve been playing hard, but there are points you can see that if we just played a little harder we could get an extra couple yards. And that can make a big difference in a game.”

Because of Virginia’s pass protection issues, Misch and his fellow tight ends, along with the running backs, have been kept in blocking more than they’ve been released to run routes, further hindering the offense.

But Saturday against JMU, the Cavaliers got going behind the arm and legs of Colandrea.

The freshman’s elusiveness behind the line of scrimmage and poise keeping his eyes downfield helped lead to big plays in the passing game against the Dukes, as Colandrea earned ACC rookie of the week honors throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of that is natural,” Elliott said of Colandrea’s success on broken plays. “I don’t know if you can game plan those things. It’s nice to know when things break down, he can be a little bit of an eraser for you.”

Elliott said the receivers are taught where to be when plays break down, to “stay friendly with your quarterback.”

But Elliott said Muskett wouldn’t lose his job due to the injury and Wednesday, Kitchings said the Cavaliers expect Muskett to start Friday night.

