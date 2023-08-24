CHARLOTTESVILLE – As they sat around sipping on café con leche or snacking on croquettes at a local Cuban restaurant this summer, there was a comfort among Virginia football’s kicking specialists that only comes from familiarity.

That wasn’t really there a year ago, when punter Daniel Sparks and long-snapper Aidan Livingston, both transfers, and kicker Will Bettridge, a freshman, were all new to UVa, and were just developing relationships with their new teammates, including holder Jared Rayman and longsnapper Luke Byrne.

“The trust is there a lot more than it was last year,” Bettridge said. “I feel confident whichever snapper is snapping, whichever holder is holding, that we’re going to get the job done.”

Virginia coach Tony Elliott hopes that continuity of personnel will lead to more consistency in the performance of his special team units this season, especially in terms of kicking.

Hope put in Bettridge: The Cavaliers opened the season with Brendan Farrell handling the kicking duties. But Farrell didn’t have the accuracy to convert longer kicks, going 1 for 4 on attempts of 40 yards or longer and 2 for 6 on kicks from 30 and out.

So UVa eventually turned to Bettridge, a highly regarded but untested freshman. Bettridge finished the season 7 for 10 on field goals, including going 3 for 4 on kicks of 40 or longer.

Farrell, who also handled kickoffs for the Cavaliers, has since transferred to South Florida. Bettridge is the clear starter as the team’s kicker and may be asked to kick off, as well.

“I’m thinking 40 and in, let’s have a very, very high percentage right there,” Elliott said. “But what I’m looking for is just the ball coming consistently off his foot, getting his plant leg down, consistent motion with his swing. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Bettridge thinks his coach is aiming too low.

“I think you can push that 40-and-in to 50-and-in,” he said. “I’m confident wherever you put me.”

Much of that confidence comes from his trust in the rest of the operation. Livingston returns as the starting long-snapper, with Byrne his backup. Rayman, a reserve quarterback, is back as his holder, with Sparks also working there.

Bettridge said his belief in the rest of the unit means that, instead of worry about the snap, the hold and the blocking in front of him, he can just concentrate on his role.

“I feel like last year I was a little shaky trusting the snap and the hold to be there,” Bettridge said. “Coming from high school, ‘I hope it gets down.’ Now, I’m 100% confident that no matter they do, it’s going to get down every time.”

Livingston: “We only knew each other from a month of camp”: That unease last year is understandable, Livingston said, when you consider most of the specialists had just met.

“We only knew each other from a month of camp,” Livingston, a transfer from Boston College, said.

Sparks, a transfer from Minnesota, was a bright spot for UVa, ranking second in the ACC with a 45.8 yards-per-punt average. Of his 47 punts, 14 went for more than 50 yards and 12 pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line.

Speedy wide receiver Demick Starling, who sprinted for the school’s track team this spring, is back as a kick returner, as are understudies Mike Hollins and Perris Jones, both running backs. Special teams coordinator Keith Gaither said the team has looked at transfers Kobe Pace, a running back from Clemson, and Malik Washington, a wide receiver from Northwestern.

Billy Kemp, a former Highland Springs star who returned punts for Virginia the past four years, transferred to Nebraska in the offseason. Ethan Davies worked aa a returner, as well, last season, fielding five punts and averaging 5.6 yards per return.

Gaither said Davies and Washington are the likely returners this season, though others, including defensive back Aidan Ryan, would get looks in the preseason.

Davies spent extra time with the special teamers this summer, getting in work catching punts and becoming a sort of unofficial member of the Cuban restaurant club.

“Specialists are a fun group,” Davies said.

Like Elliott, Gaither is hopeful that improved special teams play this year will start with a dependable kicking game.

“When you start talking about special teams, it’s about being a little more consistent,” Gaither said. “And it starts with the placement of the ball and putting the ball between the uprights.”

Chemistry, found from playing and practicing together and hanging out at a Cuban restaurant, could produce that.

“It helps a lot, just from a comfort standpoint,” Livingston said. “We get a couple of café con leches, chill and have good conversation.”

Special teams

Returning starters: Daniel Sparks (punter), Will Bettridge (kicker), Demick Starling (kick returns), Aidan Livingston (long snapper)

Other returners: Ethan Davies (punt returns), Mike Hollins (kick returns)

Newcomers to know: Malik Washington (punt returns)

Key losses: Billy Kemp IV (punt returns), Brendan Farrell (kicker)

Position coach: Keith Gaither (2nd year at UVa)

Key stat: Virginia’s 4.8 yard per punt return average was the worst mark in the ACC.

Washington Commanders beat Baltimore Ravens in preseason game Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football Ravens Commanders Football