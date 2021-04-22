Untested options getting their kicks for UVA this spring

Midway through spring practice, the answers Mendenhall had jotted down on his cheat sheet in March appear to be holding up.

Pearson is leading Duenkel in a tight competition for the place kicking job, while sophomore Brendan Farrell has been the team’s top punter.

“I feel really good right now,” said special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield. “We’re in a good position.”

Mendenhall said Pearson and Duenkel are separated by percentage points in their accuracy. Brumfield said Duenkel, who sent 26 of his 43 kickoffs for touchbacks last season, has a stronger leg for distance kicks, but Pearson gets better height on his kicks, making it more difficult for opposing teams to block.

Place kicking was a bit of a mess during Mendenhall’s first two seasons at Virginia. In 2016, Sam Hayward and Alex Furbank were a combined 5 for 10 on field goal tries. In 2017, Alex Mejia was steady on short kicks, going 8 for 8 inside of 40 yards, but 0 for 4 from beyond 40.

For the past three years, Brian Delaney has been a reliable place kicker for the Cavaliers, going 42 for 53 on field goals. Last season, he didn’t miss an attempt from 35 yards out or closer.