Monday afternoon update:

The dance between VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades and Penn State continues, with the Nittany Lions not having made a decision yet on who their next coach will be.

Penn State reportedly has heavy interest in Rhoades, a Central Pennsylvania native who has taken the Rams to the NCAA tournament in three of his six seasons in Richmond.

An airplane with ties to the school visited Richmond for three hours on Sunday morning.

Neither Rhoades nor VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin have offered any comment on the situation thus far.

Veteran hoops writer Dick Weiss reported that Rhoades had been offered the job, but had not yet decided whether or not to accept.

VCU has invested significant resources in its men's basketball program, and Rhoades' salary of about $1.7 million is not significantly less than Penn State's former coach, Micah Shrewsberry, was reportedly making ($2.5 million).

However, the lure of being close to home and coaching in the talent-rich Big Ten could be draws for Rhoades, though he has also seen the decision backfire for coaches who left the Rams and were unable to find success at Power Five schools.

Original Sunday night story:

Once again, VCU fans find themselves holding their breath as college basketball’s head coaching carousel turns.

This time, it is coach Mike Rhoades and Penn State, as the Nittany Lions are searching for a new coach to replace the departing Micah Shrewsberry.

National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported that Rhoades is meeting with Penn State on Sunday, and online sites tracking a private airplane associated with the school determined that it landed in Richmond for a short time earlier in the day.

Former VCU player Joey Rodriguez shared a response offered by Rhoades when he reached out — a photo of the coach at his son’s basketball game.

Rodriguez wrote: “Rhoades update for the ‘sources’... he wants the twitter verse to know he’s in the gym watching Chase get buckets.”

Rhoades just wrapped up his sixth season at VCU, the third that ended with an NCAA tournament appearance.

His contract at VCU pays him about $1.7 million annually, but this is the year it would traditionally come up for renewal, as most college coaches have contracts that date four years out.

Interest from the Nittany Lions, who play near Rhoades’ Central Pennsylvania roots, will undoubtedly be a good thing for Rhoades financially, no matter which school he ends up coaching at.

The Harrisburg Patriot-News reported that the Nittany Lions, who made the NCAA tournament this year, were willing to pay “market value“ for a new coach, which is a break with how the football powerhouse has traditionally run its basketball program. Market value for a Big Ten coach is likely in the ballpark of $4 million annually.

Rhoades described VCU as a dream job when he arrived in Richmond, but this year demonstrated the ever-changing nature of college basketball, as the Atlantic 10 only got one bid to the NCAA tournament.

Requests for comment from Rhoades and VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin were not immediately returned.

