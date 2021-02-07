Update: VCU schedules games against Dayton, St. Bonaventure to replace games versus Davidson, Massachusetts

A wild weekend in VCU men’s basketball scheduling ended Sunday afternoon with a Tuesday trip to Dayton and a Friday home game against St. Bonaventure.
The Rams, as of Saturday evening, were supposed to host Davidson on Wednesday and Massachusetts on Friday.
But, on Sunday morning, UMass announced that all of its athletic activities would pause for a minimum of 14 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.
Also on Sunday morning, a source indicated that Wednesday’s game against Davidson would be postponed as the Wildcats remain in a pause that began on Jan. 27 due to positive COVID-19 cases within their program.
The Friday UMass game was just announced Saturday evening, replacing the scheduled Richmond home game that was postponed this past week because of a Spiders pause that began on Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. VCU and UMass were originally supposed to play on Jan. 27, but that game was also postponed.
Also, on Friday afternoon, a planned Sunday afternoon VCU game at Duquesne was postponed after a Duquesne player tested positive for COVID-19.
VCU, after all of that, will get a trip to Dayton Tuesday. VCU beat Dayton 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23. The Rams also have a trip to Dayton scheduled for March 3, in the regular-season finale, which will remain in place for now. Game time and TV information for Tuesday's matchup has not yet been announced.
And St. Bonaventure will travel to play at the Siegel Center on Friday. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. St. Bonaventure beat VCU 70-54 at the Reilly Center on Jan. 20.
Dayton was slated to play UMass Tuesday, and St. Bonaventure was set to play at UMass on Sunday.
In addition, VCU announced Sunday that the Feb. 17 game between VCU and Richmond would be played at the Siegel Center instead of the Robins Center. But VCU later circled back to update that that shift has not been finalized. The VCU-Richmond bout at the Robins Center was originally slated for Jan. 16, but was postponed to Feb. 17.
So VCU, at the moment, has postponed matchups at home against Fordham, at home against Richmond, at Duquesne and at home against Davidson that have not yet been rescheduled.
The Rams (13-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10), entering the week, are tied with Davidson (10-5, 6-2) for second place in the A-10 behind first-place St. Bonaventure (9-2, 7-2).
