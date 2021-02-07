Update: VCU schedules games against Dayton, St. Bonaventure to replace games versus Davidson, Massachusetts

A wild weekend in VCU men’s basketball scheduling ended Sunday afternoon with a Tuesday trip to Dayton and a Friday home game against St. Bonaventure.

The Rams, as of Saturday evening, were supposed to host Davidson on Wednesday and Massachusetts on Friday.

But, on Sunday morning, UMass announced that all of its athletic activities would pause for a minimum of 14 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Also on Sunday morning, a source indicated that Wednesday’s game against Davidson would be postponed as the Wildcats remain in a pause that began on Jan. 27 due to positive COVID-19 cases within their program.

The Friday UMass game was just announced Saturday evening, replacing the scheduled Richmond home game that was postponed this past week because of a Spiders pause that began on Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. VCU and UMass were originally supposed to play on Jan. 27, but that game was also postponed.

Also, on Friday afternoon, a planned Sunday afternoon VCU game at Duquesne was postponed after a Duquesne player tested positive for COVID-19.