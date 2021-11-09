Upside, areas for growth both apparent in VCU's 57-54 season-opening win over Saint Peter's

“You couldn’t hear him?” VCU’s KeShawn Curry asked in the Siegel Center’s press room after the Rams’ season-opening victory over Saint Peter’s on Tuesday night.
The question was in response to one he was asked, on VCU coach Mike Rhoades’ postgame message to his team after the 57-54 win salvaged in the final moments. It was an allusion to Rhoades’ tone.
“He wasn’t happy at all, because ... we let up,” Curry said. “Second half, we weren’t disciplined. And, as you can see, it kind of caught up with us.”
The Peacocks turned a game the Rams largely controlled through the first 20 minutes into a nail-biter late, punching back at a VCU defense that had been stout in the first half and taking advantage of a Rams offensive flow that slowed.
Saint Peter’s, with 1:59 to go, took its first lead, 54-53, on a layup by star K.C. Ndefo. But a timely tip-back by VCU high-flyer Hason Ward with 25 seconds left pushed the Rams back in front.
They held on thanks in part to two Saint Peter’s turnovers in the final seconds.
VCU’s performance clearly showed an upside, but indicated that growth still is needed for a squad with five newcomers playing significant roles.
“We’re going to have to go through some ugliness,” Rhoades said. “You saw that today. First half, everything was going great. Then the wheels started falling off, and what happened? We were losing ourselves. And, now, the great thing today is we still won the game.
“But we got to learn from that.”
VCU upperclassman returners led the way for the Rams, particularly in the late moments. Ward, a junior, had a team-high 14 points, on 6-of-8 shooting, and nine rebounds. Curry, a senior, had 12 points including 6 of 8 at the free throw line.
Senior Vince Williams had 9 points, five rebounds and a game-high four assists.
The Rams (1-0) used their size advantage to hold the Peacocks (0-1) to 21.2% shooting (7 of 22) in the first half.
The team tied its season high last season of 11 blocks in the first half. One sequence typified how the half went. With slightly more than 5 minutes to go before the break, Saint Peter’s Hassan Drame took the ball to the basket and was blocked by Mikeal Brown-Jones. But the Peacocks secured an offensive rebound, and Marty Silvera went up for another try.
But he was blocked by Williams. Saint Peter’s then got another shot, and that one was blocked by KeShawn Curry.
The Rams finally secured a rebound and pushed in transition, and Curry hit Ward with an alley-oop in transition that excited the crowd so much it seemed it might blow the roof off the Siegel Center.
“We got [Ward], we got Levi [Stockard III] ... we’re going to get blocks and we’re going to convert on the other end,” point guard Jayden Nunn said.
Ward’s finish on the dunk made it a 29-12 game, VCU’s largest lead of the night.
But Saint Peter’s went on an 11-0 run down the stretch of the first half, fueled in part by 3-pointers from Doug Edert and Daryl Banks III, to pull closer.
That trend continued in the second half when, led in part by Edert, who had 11 second-half points, the Peacocks hung close enough to strike late.
VCU, meanwhile, went 0 of 5 from 3-point range (2 of 14 overall) and committed eight of its 19 turnovers in the second half.
“Offensively, we got to get better,” Rhoades said. “We got to get better and we can’t fight the game. And you saw frustration in that second half.”
A 3 by Edert tied it at 52 with 2:39 to go before Ndefo’s layup put Saint Peter’s up. But after a jumper from Williams missed with just under 30 seconds left, Ward popped up to tip the ball back in for a VCU lead.
Ward and Williams each came up with a steal apiece on the Peacocks’ two late turnovers after that. Williams hit a pair of late free throws to seal it.
Rhoades stressed that VCU has to learn from its difficulties.
Wagner is next at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Siegel Center.
“We went through some stuff today,” Rhoades said. “No excuses, we got to continue to learn and get better from it.”
Note: Attendance was 7,017. That ended a 166-game sellout streak at the arena, dating to Jan. 29, 2011. The Siegel Center seats 7,637.
