Upside, areas for growth both apparent in VCU's 57-54 season-opening win over Saint Peter's

Ward’s finish on the dunk made it a 29-12 game, VCU’s largest lead of the night.

But Saint Peter’s went on an 11-0 run down the stretch of the first half, fueled in part by 3-pointers from Doug Edert and Daryl Banks III, to pull closer.

That trend continued in the second half when, led in part by Edert, who had 11 second-half points, the Peacocks hung close enough to strike late.

VCU, meanwhile, went 0 of 5 from 3-point range (2 of 14 overall) and committed eight of its 19 turnovers in the second half.

“Offensively, we got to get better,” Rhoades said. “We got to get better and we can’t fight the game. And you saw frustration in that second half.”

A 3 by Edert tied it at 52 with 2:39 to go before Ndefo’s layup put Saint Peter’s up. But after a jumper from Williams missed with just under 30 seconds left, Ward popped up to tip the ball back in for a VCU lead.

Ward and Williams each came up with a steal apiece on the Peacocks’ two late turnovers after that. Williams hit a pair of late free throws to seal it.

Rhoades stressed that VCU has to learn from its difficulties.

Wagner is next at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Siegel Center.