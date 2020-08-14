UR scheduled Kentucky. Remember when Richmond-based Court Authority played at UK?

The University of Richmond is scheduled to play at Kentucky on Nov. 23. That men’s basketball game, the first between the schools, is in jeopardy because of the national health crisis.

There is a Richmond-based team that did play at Kentucky, the season that the Wildcats won a national championship. Court Authority, a band of mostly former Virginia college standouts, lost 86-62 in an exhibition at famed Rupp Arena on Nov. 11, 1997. It wasn’t one-sided until late.

“We made it interesting for them,” said Ed Sherod, the former VCU star and NBA player who was a guard on that Court Authority team.

Court Authority, formed to play college teams during an annual exhibition season, started in the mid-1980s and existed for about 15 years. Kevin Wood, a star guard at Randolph-Macon when the Yellow Jackets were among the nation’s finest Division II programs, put the team together as a way for ex-college players to keep competing while addressing an exhibition need of NCAA teams in the region. Wood played, and coached.

Rupp Arena holds 23,000. According to newspaper reports about the Court Authority-UK exhibition in 1997, the crowd was 20,041.

“To see fans come for an exhibition, 20,000 strong, that’s unheard of,” said Sherod. “That was amazing to me.”