UR scheduled Kentucky. Remember when Richmond-based Court Authority played at UK?

The University of Richmond is scheduled to play at Kentucky on Nov. 23. That men’s basketball game, the first between the schools, is in jeopardy because of the national health crisis.
There is a Richmond-based team that did play at Kentucky, the season that the Wildcats won a national championship. Court Authority, a band of mostly former Virginia college standouts, lost 86-62 in an exhibition at famed Rupp Arena on Nov. 11, 1997. It wasn’t one-sided until late.
“We made it interesting for them,” said Ed Sherod, the former VCU star and NBA player who was a guard on that Court Authority team.
Court Authority, formed to play college teams during an annual exhibition season, started in the mid-1980s and existed for about 15 years. Kevin Wood, a star guard at Randolph-Macon when the Yellow Jackets were among the nation’s finest Division II programs, put the team together as a way for ex-college players to keep competing while addressing an exhibition need of NCAA teams in the region. Wood played, and coached.
Rupp Arena holds 23,000. According to newspaper reports about the Court Authority-UK exhibition in 1997, the crowd was 20,041.
“To see fans come for an exhibition, 20,000 strong, that’s unheard of,” said Sherod. “That was amazing to me.”
Wood remembers a Court Authority game at North Carolina being very well attended and contested in an energized environment, but “if you had to pick one game that we played throughout the years, that (date at Kentucky) was the most special,” he said. “It was incredible.”
Kentucky was Court Authority’s 10th game in 10 days. The team played at William & Mary the night before, and flew the next day to Lexington, Ky. Sherod was 38 at the time. This was 14 years following his last minute as a New York Knick. But Sherod could still hang with college players. The 1997 Court Authority team also included Sherod’s son, E.J., a former starter at Old Dominion.
Court Authority’s exhibitions all had to be played in about a three-week preseason window. Usually the team played about 15 games a year, and one November played Radford and Virginia Tech on the same day.
“We’re happy for the lesson,” George Mason coach Paul Westhead said after Court Authority beat the Patriots 120-113 in 1994. “These guys have been around the block. Nothing fazes them.”
This was a period after Division I teams stopped playing foreign traveling opponents in exhibitions, and before NCAA teams were permitted to play one another in scrimmages. Court Authority would typically ride in a couple of vans to their games, playing ACC opposition, most of the CAA teams, and others.
Among the Court Authority players through the years were Peter Woolfolk (Richmond), Chris Cheeks (VCU), Eric English Richmond), Phil Stinnie (VCU), Kass Weaver (Richmond), Tim Davis (Virginia Union), Jeff Butler (Richmond), Calvin Duncan (VCU), Jason Williford (Virginia), Ren Watson (VCU), Yuri Barnes (Virginia).
Also: Jamie Waller (Virginia Union), Norman Nolan (Virginia), Vince Wilson (VCU), Charlie Boyd (R-MC), Troy Smith (R-MC), Curtis Blair (Richmond), Warren Peebles (Virginia Union), Harold Deane (Virginia), David Harvey (Old Dominion), Kenny Wood (Richmond), and Charles Jefferson (Virginia State).
“We run into guys throughout the years and I think to a person, every one looks at those years very fondly,” said Kevin Wood. “It was a very, very special time.”
Out of the appearance guarantees that Court Authority received, players were typically paid $150 a game, and the rest of the money went to travel expenses and charities, such as the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, according to Kevin Wood. The team practiced for a couple weeks prior to the start of their grueling exhibition seasons.
Kevin Wood came up with the team name, feeling it was “catchy and memorable.” Court Authority was no exhibition patsy. In 1998, for instance, the team beat ODU and James Madison, picked 1-2 in the CAA preseason poll. Court Authority rarely was blown out, though many of its players held full-time jobs and were in their late 20s or early 30s.
“It was just guys who wanted to play basketball and be around each other, doing what they loved to do,” said Sherod. “The thing you miss about playing is just being around the guys. That kept us going.”
