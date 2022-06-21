UVA AD Carla Williams: 'I'm not sitting here but for Title IX'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Carla Williams was a young girl growing up in LaGrange, Ga., her father nailed a bicycle rim to the side of the family’s home so Williams could learn to shoot a basketball. There was no backboard, and if she missed badly, the ball would end up on the roof, leaving Williams to wait for it to roll back down to her.

By the time she was eight, Williams recalled being good enough to play with the boys down at the local recreation center, on actual basketball hoops.

Williams, who went on to lead her high school to a pair of state titles before starring at Georgia, became the first African American woman to be an athletic director of Power Five school when she took over Virginia’s program in 2017.

And for all the work she put in to get to this point, starting on that bike rim on the house and later, moving to another bicycle rim hung on a pecan tree in her backyard, Williams knows her path might not have existed if not for Title IX, the groundbreaking gender equity in education law enacted in 1972.

“I'm not sitting here but for Title IX,” said Williams. “There isn't a scholarship for me to have at the University of Georgia but for Title IX and the generosity of donors. If I don't have that experience, I'm certainly not here.”

Williams’s route seems like a logical one: college basketball player to assistant coach to administrator to AD. But when Williams was waiting for the basketball to roll back down of her roof, that route sounded improbable.

Her journey, she believes, gives young girls a tangible example of what is possible within the traditionally male-dominated world of college athletics.

“Representation is really important,” said Williams. “I didn’t have that when I wanted to be an athletic director at this level. So, I know what it means to not have it and how difficult that is. … When you see it, it’s easier to believe you can be it.”

To that end, Williams works as a mentor – both internally at UVA and externally – sharing her experience with minority prospects in the industry. She also keeps inclusivity in mind when she’s hiring at Virginia.

“I’m very intentional about being inclusive,” she said. “I think there are more and more people of color who are getting opportunities to show their talent.”

Most recently, Williams hired Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to coach the women’s basketball program, the second straight African American woman she’s named to that post. Agugua-Hamilton had been at Missouri State, where she was the first African American coach in school history, for any sport.

Williams played her college basketball at Georgia for former coach Andy Landers, who Williams still considers both a mentor and close friend. But she also knows there’s a value in having female role models for today’s girls and women.

She can provide that for Agugua-Hamilton, with her background in both basketball and administration. It’s something Agugua-Hamilton said she picked up on early in her relationship with her new boss.

“I love how passionate she is about athletics in general, but women's basketball is close to her heart,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “When we were at [a UVA men’s game] and we were up there in the suite, I was just listening to some of the things she was saying. And you can tell that she's a basketball-head and a coach at heart. So I love that.”

Agugua-Hamilton, Williams believes, can be that kind of role model for her Virginia players.

“I think it’s very important to reflect who you’re coaching,” said UVA senior guard Carole Miller.

And it’s why Williams said she’s enjoyed seeing the celebrations of the anniversary of Title IX, legislation that opened the door for her to build a career in athletics.

“From a very personal standpoint, I understand the benefits of Title IX,” she said.