UVA adds a transfer offensive lineman to replace one it lost

CHARLOTTESVILLE – One in, one out for Virginia’s offensive line.

Lehigh freshman offensive lineman Andrew Canelas announced his commitment to transferring to UVA football for the upcoming season on Saturday. On Sunday, Georgetown graduate senior right tackle Mac Hollensteiner confirmed he’d be returning for his fifth season, instead of joining the Cavaliers this fall.

Canelas, a 6-foot-9, 315-pound Durham, N.C. native, did not see any playing time as a freshman in 2021. He reportedly had offers from UVA, Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State, among others, coming out of high school.

Canelas did not respond to a request for an interview Sunday or Monday.

Virginia had expected to add Hollensteiner, a two-year starter at Georgetown, this fall, announcing him as part of new coach Tony Elliott’s first recruiting class in February.

In January, Hollensteiner – a Maryland native whose mother played college softball at Randolph-Macon – announced his commitment to UVA on social media. But Sunday evening, Hollensteiner said that his plans had changed, due to “personal reasons.”

“I will be returning to Georgetown for my fifth year next year,” he said.

Elliott retained offensive line coach Garett Tujague but Virginia still lost all five starting offensive linemen and the top backup from last season’s team. Center Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan, tackle Ryan Nelson and guard Chris Glaser left for the NFL, tackle Ryan Swoboda transferred to Central Florida, tackle Bobby Haskins transferred to Southern California and guard Joe Bissinger transferred to Southern Methodist.

Hollensteiner and Dartmouth transfer left tackle John Paul Flores, a two-year starter, figured to be the Cavaliers’ most experienced options upfront this coming season to protect star quarter Brennan Armstrong and help establish a traditional running game that has been lacking the past few seasons.

Instead, Flores – a 6-5, 300-pound Texas native – is the team’s only current lineman with college starting experience.

Virginia figures to rely on senior guard Derek Divine, junior tackle Jonathan Leech, and sophomores Ty Furnish (center), Noah Josey (guard) and Logan Taylor (guard).